South Kerry company to supply Easter Eggs to Lidl Ireland

South Kerry company Skelligs Chocolates has secured a lucrative contract with Lidl Ireland, a deal which will see the Kerry brand supply hand-made Easter eggs to the chain's stores in this county during April.

The company's locally produced range of products will now extend to include Deluxe Easter Eggs containing truffles, and these will be available for €9.99.

It's a major development for a company founded by Michael and Amanda McGowan in 1996, when they had just four employees. Today, that number has grown to 37.

The company first linked up with Lidl in 2021 through a development programme, and Skelligs Chocolates Managing Director Breffney O'Dowling Keane underlined what the new deal means to the company.

“We are delighted to sign this latest deal with Lidl, bringing our handcrafted eggs to Lidl customers this Easter," she said. "With more than 27 years experience in creating award-winning handmade chocolate, Skelligs Chocolate, located on the west coast of Ireland, is moulded by our people and our place.

"Our products reflect this sense of place with locally sourced ingredients and flavours.”