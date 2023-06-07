South Kerry beach traffic chaos lead to massive delays and local anger

Lengthy traffic delays in and out of the hugely popular Rossbeigh Beach over the weekend led to journeys of up to an hour and half for motorists travelling from Glenbeigh to Killorglin.

Similar delays were experienced on the Cahersiveen side of the popular resort with tail-backs stretching back a few kilometres.

The traffic chaos around the mid Kerry beach led to much anger among motorists who took well over up to two hours to reach and leave the beach.

The reason is ongoing road-works that has led to the installation of a one-way system at Curraheen, not far from the narrow Caragh Bridge. The traffic lights did not take into account fluctuating volumes of traffic in opposite directions, meaning that when motorists finally reached the lights from the south approach, just a handful of cars were waiting in the opposite direction.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is responsible for the route. The works are due to slippage, with a one-way system in place since November.

It all reached new heights this week as the sun brought huge numbers to beaches.

“The traffic was crazy from Rossbeigh to Killorglin with one lane closed... People were missing buses and trains... The Bank Holiday Monday was particularly bad. My phone was red from calls and emails and texts giving out. I contacted officials and the gardaí,” said Rossbeigh Cllr Michael Cahill.

He said it was a similar situation at Kells Beach with delays of up to 40 minutes entering and leaving the beach. Derrynane and Carroll’s Cove also experienced a huge volume of traffic with parking a particular issue.

Cllr Norma Moriarty said there were traffic issues reported but with no land the council cannot develop more parking locations.

Concerns about emergency service access to the popular south Kerry beaches have been highlighted given the traffic delays and lack of parking and this was also the case at Inch Beach.

“There was three lines of traffic through the whole village and some people just abandoned cars on both sides of the road and went off to the beach,” said Dora McCarthy, Inch Community Council Chairperson.