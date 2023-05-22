Son of sole Ballyseedy Massacre survivor says that bombing ‘hurt too much’ for father to talk about

Kerryman Paudie Fuller’s dad Stephen was the sole survivor of the Ballyseedy Massacre in 1923. Paudie gives his testimony in episode one of 'Tráma Teaghlaigh' on the subsequent affect on his father and growing up with the trauma and legacy of that event.

The opening episode of a new documentary airing next Wednesday May 31 explores the atrocity that was the Ballyseedy Massacre in March of 1923 which saw eight men killed in an horrific blast at a barricade at Ballyseedy.

One man, Stephen Fuller, incredibly, was blown clear of the blast and survived, going to live a full life, including a period as a Fianna Fáil TD before he passed away in aged in his eighties in 1984. Now, in the new documentary entitled ‘Tráma Teaghlaigh’, Stephen’s son Paudie speaks about the subsequent affect of this on his father and growing up with the trauma and legacy of that event.

Tráma Teaghlaigh is described “an engrossing series that investigates the history of intergenerational trauma caused by the Irish Civil War on the descendants of those immediately impacted and on the Irish Nation as a whole.”

Produced by Tile Media the series explores how the war impacted on both the history of the Irish state and subsequent generations of the families involved in the conflict. This 3 x 60-minute original production featuring previously unseen archive interview footage promises a gripping and rare insight into this recent turbulent period in Irish history. Told through interviews with children and grandchildren, the trauma and tragedy of their family losses still resonates and impacts lives a century later.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week ahead of the show airing, Paudie described what happened to father and his companions in Ballyseedy that day 100 years ago as “murder” and that if it happened in this day and age, it would classified as a “war crime”. He also spoke of his late father who he said had an incredible ability to not hold any grudges or bitterness – at least not openly – towards what had happened and that he “just got on with life”

"He didn't talk much about it. He showed no bitterness or no grief either. I did ask him one time why he didn't talk too much about it he said that 'it hurts too much' and I think that was a reasonably straight and fair answer,” said Paudie.

"It must have been incredibly frightening to have all of your friends blown to pieces. They [those who died] were all friends and neighbours of him. What happened was murder. If it happened today, it would be called a war crime. Tying people together and blowing them to pieces, it’s frightening to think about,” he continued.

Going on, Paudie said that he had what he described as a “perfect childhood” because very rarely was it [the bombing] discussed in his house growing up.

"Any of the older crowd, they never discussed it too much openly. They might have discussed it amongst themselves alright,” he added.

Tráma Teaghlaigh will run weekly from next Wednesday May 31 at 9:30pm for three consecutive weeks as part of TG4’s Wednesday Documentary Season.