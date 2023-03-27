Skellig Michael voted one of the most ‘remote and beautiful places’ in the world

Skellig Michael is one of the most beautiful and remote places to visit.

There is no-where in the world more deserving of accolades than Skellig Michael given its awe-inspiring beauty and its most recent accolade sums up the island best as it is has been named among the ‘most remote and beautiful places in the world’.

The island off the Coast of Kerry joins locations from across the globe on the list including White Desert Whichaway Camp, Antarctica, Macquarie Island, Australia Pinnacles of Gunung, Mulu National Park, Borneo and Marble Caves, Patagonia, Chile.

The list has been compiled by Big 7 Travel and HolidayCars to find the 50 Most Remote and Beautiful Places in the World who “offer a unique and unforgettable experience for adventurous travellers”

The UNESCO heritage site of Skellig Michael comes 25th on the Top 50 list in which it is described as a “remote, rocky island in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of County Kerry in Ireland. It is the most westerly sacred site in Europe, and it attracts thousands of pilgrims each year who visit its well-preserved early Christian Monastery. It is also famous for being the filming location for two Star Wars movies, and fans flock to the island to re-enact their favourite scenes.”

Given its location off the coast of Kerry and the difficulty accessing which is only open during the summer months and can only be reached by boat it is certainly a remote location. Limited numbers are also only allowed to visit the heritage site given its uniqueness.

It’s appearance in both ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The last Jedi’ has brought it to world-wide fame.