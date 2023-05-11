Skaters’ dreams in one Kerry town on cusp of becoming reality

Two sites have now been identified in Listowel as potential locations for a new skate park

Listowel’s lack of dedicated spaces and activities for young people was thrown into sharp relief during Covid restrictions in the town limiting people’s movement to within a 3km radius of their homes.

While club grounds were shuttered, older children and teenagers found themselves with few places to safely hang out and keep active.

For this reason, councillors in the town are appealing to the authority to push through on plans to establish a long-sought skate park in the centre of the town.

They welcomed news that the Council is now looking at two sites in particular in tandem with a group that has already succeeded in building similar facilities in Tralee and Killarney.

Both Mayor of the Listowel Municipal District Aoife Thornton and her Fine Gael colleague Cllr Mike Kennelly asked management for an update on the progress in respect of the skate park.

They were informed the Council is assisting voluntary groups in a community-led project to make the skate dream a reality, and that ultimately it would hope to take charge of any such facility.

Cllr Thornton said she was ‘hopeful’ the park would include an outdoor basketball court.

"Cllr Kennelly and I had a meeting with the group on Friday along with council staff and I think at this stage we can really say it’s been whittled down to one or two sites.

"The group is happy to work with Kerry County Council in order to start preparing the paperwork for the senior management team.”

Cllr Kennelly said he was ‘delighted’ with the Council response to the campaign: “I’m actually delighted, we met with Kerry County Council and with the groups last week.

“Can I just say, hand on heart, it was during Covid when a lot of parents came to me saying with the 3km rule we didn’t have enough of outdoor activities for kids to walk down and have an environment that was safe. Right now we have a lot of clubs, but Gaelic and rugby fields were closed.

"I’m delighted that Kerry County Council have taken this on and hopefully through funding...will get this over the line sooner rather than later and that the appropriate site is picked.”

Council management informed the members that the discussions also provide for a games area adjoining the prospective skate park: “Kerry County has undertaken consultations with local interest parties in respect of the provision of a skateboard park with adjoining multi use games area for Listowel Town.

"This is a community lead project which the Local Authority will provide assistance where possible. To date, a number of sites have been considered and are subject to internal consideration before discussion with community groups. Ultimately it is hoped that any development would be taken in charge by the Local Authority. It is hoped to revert to local groups on week ending the 12th of May. Development funding for this project has not been identified.”