Sinn Féin’s Daly fears Údarás elections will leave South Kerry Gaeltacht in the cold

The Gaeltacht Department has assured that the interests of both Kerry’s Gaeltachtaí will be brought to the attention of the Údarás na Gaeltachta board when members will be directly elected for the first time since 2005, but Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has lashed out at a system he said would, effectively, leave South Kerry’s Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht without elected representation.

The public last directly elected members to the Údarás board in 2005, at a time when Kerry had two board seats. A nomination/selection process replaced these elections in 2012 and has remained in use since.

The Department last year announced, however, that 10 of the 16 board members will be elected when the public vote is restored, subject to approval of proposed legislation. Each of the seven counties which have a Gaeltacht, including Kerry, will be given one seat, apart from Donegal and Galway, which will have two and three seats respectively. The elections are expected to take place alongside local and European elections next year, and residents within the country’s 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas can vote.

Sinn Féin had campaigned for a public vote to be restored, but Deputy Daly said proposed reforms are a long way from perfect.

“Thanks to community activism, and effective opposition from Sinn Féin tabling Bills in the Dáil and Seanad to restore democratic elections, the Government has finally given in and agreed to bring them back, but the model proposed is a step backwards compared with previous elections,” Deputy Daly stated. “Kerry’s seat allocation looks set to drop from the two elected reps the county had in 2005 to just one in next year’s elections,” he said, adding that elected Kerry representatives would make up six per cent of the board, even though nearly 10 per cent of the national Gaeltacht population lives in Kerry.

“The injustice is especially evident for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht in South Kerry, which is totally separated geographically from the rest of Kerry’s Gaeltacht in Corca Dhuibhne, which has a much larger population and would dominate in elections for Kerry’s one seat. This would leave South Kerry with no representation despite having a population of 1,808, while similar sized Gaeltacht communities in Waterford (1,816) and Meath (1,857) would have one seat each.”

Sinn Féin has put forward a system that would guarantee each distinct Gaeltacht area at least one elected representative, with each Gaeltacht county other than Galway receiving one top-up seat. Kerry would have three seats under such a system: effectively two for Corca Dhuibhne, one for Uíbh Ráthach.

A Department response to The Kerryman pointed out that Kerry has one seat currently and would retain this seat at the next election.

“The proposed legislation provides for a board to be appointed both through direct elections and by way of a public competition administered by the Public Appointments Service,” a Department spokesperson said. “It also provides for the establishment of statutory regional committees as a vehicle for board members to engage regularly with Gaeltacht communities, thus ensuring that the interests of all 26 Gaeltacht Language Planning Areas are brought to the attention of the board.

“The General Scheme of the Bill is currently undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny by Coiste na Gaeilge, na Gaeltachta agus Phobal Labhartha na Gaeilge. The Committee’s report is awaited by the Department. Any recommendations contained therein will be considered by the Department.”