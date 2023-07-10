Shock discovery of magnificent fin whale washed up in Kerry

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) has taken samples from the fin whale that washed up at Baile Uí Chuill strand in Ballinskelligs over the weekend.

They hope the samples of skin, blubber and baleen will help research into the these magnificent creatures as part of IWDG’s Deep Diving and Rare Species programme, which is partially funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The whale was found dead on the strand in Ballinskelligs on Sunday morning, July 9.

The fin whale is the second-largest mammal on Earth, and the discovery is very rare, with only one or two such sightings in Ireland every year. This is the first such discovery in Kerry for many years.

This particular whale is 19 metres (62ft) in length and is male. Given the sheer size of the animal, it is not yet known what will happen to its carcass.

County Vet Paddy Fenton who is in Balllinskelligs today, Monday and he is accessing the situation to decide what is best to do. Normally the body would be buried but this is a very large mammal and environmental implications must be considered.

Stephanie Levesque, training officer with the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group, said it is not yet known what happened to the fin whale.

"It is a rare stranding, though there are one or two a year,” she said.

"There are no obvious markings as to why he died, and he had been dead some time, so it could be natural mortality a lot of the time. He died at sea and washed in,” she said.

The samples collected by Ms Levesque will help the group learn about the animal, its life history and, possibly, its cause of death.