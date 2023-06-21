Shock as retired Kerry postman Maurice Moriarty dies in two-car crash – ‘He was a great dad always’

Much-loved retired postman was killed in tragic accident on Saturday outside his home village of Ballylongford

The family of retired Ballylongford postman Maurice ‘Mossy’ Moriarty have spoken of their grief at his loss in a tragic road accident just outside the village on Saturday.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the two-car collision at Ballyline West – about a kilometre to the south of the village – which happened at around 4pm on Saturday.

Mr Moriarty (75) was pronounced dead at the scene, with three occupants of the car his vehicle collided with rushed to hospital with injuries – including a female, in her teens, who was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital. It is understood they were visiting the area. A man and woman were taken to University Hospital Kerry where they were treated for their injuries.

It is not yet clear what might have caused the accident, but gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to contact them. Mr Moriarty’s family say they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem and the initial investigation as they prepare to lay their father’s remains to rest on Thurdsay morning.

Maurice Junior recalled a wonderful father speaking to The Kerryman on Thursday.

“He was a great father always, and he loved his work as a postman having served Ballylongford and neighbouring villages for over 15 years. He was sad to retire from it and treasured some presents he was given by local children marking his time as a postman.

“He travelled in a couple of different circles, and was held in high esteem in all of them,” Maurice recalled.

His father was a stalwart Sinn Féin supporter, having canvassed for Cllr Robert Beasley, Martin Ferris and Deputy Pa Daly over the years.

He was also well known for his vital work on behalf of the AA and its members in the locality. Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley and Ballylongford Fine Gael Councillor Mike Foley extended their condolences to the family.

“Maurice was a very valued member of Sinn Féin and the community,” Cllr Beasley said. “He was a great family man who dedicated a lot of his time to helping other people. It’s just a terrible tragedy and he is very sadly missed in Ballylongford and beyond.”

Cllr Foley described Mr Moriarty as a ‘gentleman’. “Though we had different political affiliations I had the height of respect always for Maurice. He was a gentleman and Ballylongford is shocked by the tragedy,” Cllr Foley said.

Mr Moriarty knew seemingly everyone in the wider area through his outgoing manner and work with An Post over the years. “Indeed, current postal workers were still ringing him up if they had a difficulty finding an address. He knew every house from Ballylongford to parts of Asdee and Moyvane he would have covered,” Maurice Junior recalled.

Cllr Foley said that Mr Moriarty was also a great friend of the elderly. “He was a very kind man. You could have a conversation with him about anything and he was very helpful to elderly people. He would go out of his way to look out for them.”

Maurice Jnr recalled how he would dress as Santa and visit many elderly people at Christmastime, particularly those living alone. “He would take some of the grandchildren dressed as elves and the elderly loved those visits.

"He was also involved with charity supporting the plight of Irish emigrants in the UK, often helping organise collections for them. It meant a lot to him as he had emigrated to the UK himself in his younger years.”

Indeed, Maurice and Angela’s four children were born and partly reared in the UK before the family returned to his native Ballylongford in 1988; living in his old family home on Main Street before relocating to the current family home in Rusheen.

Mr Moriarty is survived by his children Nora, Maurice, Peter, Michael, and wife Angela; by his brother Dan, sisters Liz and Nora, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. His remains will repose at Lynch’s Funeral Home today (Wednesday) from 5pm to 8pm; with Requiem Mass at St Michael the Archangel Church in Ballylongford at 11am on Thursday; internment following at Lislaughtin Abbey.