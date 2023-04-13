See the artwork that won three Kerry students Special Merit Awards in the Texaco Children’s Art Competition

The artwork by 8-year-old Roibeard Ó Lubhaing from Scoil An Fhirtearaigh in West Kerry; Roibeard's work won him a Special Merit award at this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The artwork by 17-year-old Clodagh McCluskey from Presentation Secondary School in Tralee which was chosen to receive a Special Merit Award at this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The artwork by 13-year Jolin Weng, a student in Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee, which won a Special Merit Award in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Three talented Kerry students have won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition with with winners announced this week.

They were: 17-year-old Clodagh McCluskey from Presentation Secondary School, Tralee; 13-year-old Jolin Weng from Mercy Secondary School, Tralee and eight-year-old Roibeard Ó Lubhaing from Scoil Bhaile An Fhirtearaigh in West Kerry.

All were winners of Special Merit Awards for artworks that Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville said ‘were imaginative and displayed high levels of skill and creativity’.

No strangers to the Competition, Clodagh won first prize in the 14-15 years age category in 2021 and a Special Merit Award last year, whilst Roibeard was also a Special Merit Award winner last year.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Kerry and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.