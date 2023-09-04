See pictures of lovely West Kerry as Dingle Marathon rolls around once again

Dingle Marathon -- 2.9.2023 Dingle Marathon weekend was one of the best weather wise in many years as runners took to the West Kerry Roads at 9am on Saturday last — -- This September weekend in Dingle Co Kerry had almost 4,000 participants in the Dingle Full and Half Marathons . The half marathon from Dingle via Slea Head to Kruger's pub in Dún Chaoin , while another 1,500 runners will continue on the full marathon route through Ballyferriter and back into Dingle Town . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - info@dwalshphoto.ie www.dwalshphoto.com

Since its inception in the late ‘00s, the Dingle Full and Half Marathons have established themselves as genuinely prestigious races not only among local and national athletes, but international participants as well.

Between both races, roughly 2,250 people took part in Saturday’s event, the 14th edition, and a huge chunk of these spaces were filled by participants from overseas.

So, what is it that has made the Dingle Marathon – which The Kerryman continues to support through sponsorship, and is proud to do so – one of the go-to events in world athletics?

Organisers have long claimed it’s among the most scenic marathons anywhere on earth, but it’s more than a claim. Both events start in a picture-perfect town, Dingle, and follow the world-famous Slea Head route, thus taking in some of the most spectacular beauty spots in Ireland.

Or, indeed, the world, as the most important publication in the running game previously pointed out.

“About half of our participants are from overseas,” said Tadhg Moriarty, of the organising team behind the hugely successful event. About half of the half-marathon field of 1,500-or-so runners were from overseas, and a quarter of the 800-or-so who lined up for the full event came from outside the island.

“It’s very much established as an international event. Runner’s World magazine, which is kind of the bible of running, chose it as one of the most scenic events in the world, that was about four years ago.

“That, in itself, attracted a huge amount of international interest. We already have about 100 people pre-registered for 2024 who are from America. Runner’s World attended this year and they ran it themselves, so we’d expect that number will even continue to grow more. It’s a destination event.”

And as destinations go, you won’t get many better, with seaside Ceann Trá and na Blascaoidí (Blasket Islands) among the visual offerings, while the Half Marathon concludes at Ireland’s most westerly bar, Kruger’s in Dún Chaoin.

It helps, though, when the weather plays ball.

“We were looking at about mid 20s [degrees Celsius], it was stunning, picture postcard stuff, it was Heavenly,” Tadhg said of the day’s perfect sunshine.

He also thanked everyone involved in organising the event, not least the local residents and businesses who throw their shoulder to the wheel during and ahead of the weekend.

Dónal Moran of Mornington Chasers won the Full Marathon in a time of 2:43:19, while Edenderry AC’s Aisling O’Connor completed in 3:17:27; the fastest of the female participants and 14th fastest overall.

John Meade of St Finbarrs AC finished the Half-Marathon in a winning time of 1:13:17, with Eagle AC’s Aoife Cooke completing in 1:24:51, fastest of the women and ninth-fastest overall.

Wheelchair participant Jerry Forde of Blarney Inniscara AC was among those to complete the Full Marathon.