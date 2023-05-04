See pictures from Killarney as Nathan’s Walk for Darkness Into Light is launched
Kerry event in memory of Nathan O’Carroll is one of the longest running Darkness Into Light walks outside of Dublin
Tadhg EvansKerryman
Nathan’s Walk – the name given to Killarney’s Darkness Into Light walk in aid of suicide- and self-harm-prevention charity Pieta – is back for the 12th time this Saturday (May 6), and if its launch at JM Reidy’s in the heart of the town this week is anything to go by, numbers for Saturday will be right up there with previous editions.
The walk is the longest-running DIL event outside of Dublin and is usually one of the largest in the country. Part of its popularity stems from being named in remembrance of a local boy, Nathan O’Carroll, Ross Road, who died by suicide in 2007 when he was aged just 14.
Always among the large team of volunteers who've built this event into the success it is today are Nathan’s family. Parents Marie and Denis are again to the fore in 2023, and they explained that while pre-registration took place last Tuesday at JM Reidy’s, there will be plenty more opportunities to sign up ahead of the walk’s departure from Killarney Racecourse on Saturday at 4.15am.
"We’re holding registration this evening [Thursday, May 4] from 4pm to 8pm,” Denis explained to The Kerryman, “and again tomorrow night [Friday, May 5], from 4pm to 9pm, both at Killarney Race Course.
"On the morning itself [Saturday, May 6], we’ll have registration from 2am before the walk starts at 4.15am, and we encourage people to get there as early as possible.”
Marie explained that the event is among Ireland's biggest, and national TV coverage is expected to appear on news bulletins later that day. She added that volunteers are needed to bring cars to certain points along the five-kilometre route to provide lighting for the walkers, and anyone interested in doing so can contact Marie at (083) 339 4944.