See pictures as Kerry welcomes Special Olympics medallist Ryan Griffin home

Ryan Griffin has returned to Waterville as an Olympic medallist at just 16, but while his family could have been forgiven for getting caught up in the moment, dad Adrian Griffin can’t be accused of any of that. Instead, at the end of the greatest achievement and adventure of his son’s life, he placed his focus squarely on the community and volunteerism that got Ryan to where he is.

And that support for the Griffin family could not have been more obvious as the family returned from the Games in Berlin on Monday night.

“It was amazing to see people from all over south Kerry and mid Kerry, tears in the eyes by people,” Adrian said of the massive crowd who greeted javelin silver medallist Ryan in Cahersiveen. “You’d often see a big crowd for a football match, but for a person with special needs to bring out such a crowd was amazing.”

The Griffins only landed in Dublin yesterday, but a Garda escort from Farranfore ensured they’d make it to Iveragh’s capital in time for a homecoming organised by his local Skellig Stars club, with support from South Kerry Development Partnership.

There was entertainment aplenty, as well as speeches from Ryan’s principals past and present. Waterville GAA and political figures got their word in, too, including Michael Healy-Rae and Councillor Norma Moriarty.

Adrian thanked everyone who contributed to the warm welcome, but he’s more aware than anyone that this support existed long before Monday night.

“It was volunteerism that got Ryan to where he is, and clubs like Skellig Stars and people who do all these other things, between Kerry Social Farming, Group 135 who take people with special needs out to Lourdes, Cúnamh Iveragh, groups who give up their time for families like ours,” Adrian said. “Skellig Stars is his big social outing every week…It’s one of those real nice clubs where everyone looks after each other and is in it for the good of the athletes.”

Family was to the fore also in recent days, with relatives travelling from Kerry, and beyond, at different points during the week as Ryan competed in javelin, 100-metres individual, and the 100-metres relay. Coach Denis Daly was in Germany for the entire thing.

“To see these people giving up their time to back Ryan was amazing, and it helped, because every time he saw a new face, it gave him a lift,” Adrian said.

“It’s one of those moments you’ll never forget. We never went out there with ideas of medals. He had never competed at that level before…To come away with a medal was an absolute bonus though.”

Let’s hope Adrian, Ryan, mom Angela, and younger brother Gavin get some rest this week, but it might not be too long before personal trainer Gavin has Ryan out practising javelin on the lawn again.