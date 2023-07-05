See photos of US Independence day celebrations in Kerry town
Sinead Kelleher
Kerryman
The summer sunshine may have disappeared but the lack of nice weather did little to faze the excitement for Killarney’s 4th July celebrations.
US Independence day celebrations have long been established in the town and are enjoyed by the community as much as the thousands of US tourists who visit the town.
The Independence Day festivities on July 4th began with the traditional raising of the American flag at the town hall at 3pm following by an Independence Day party on the streets late into the night.
Now marking their 10th year the celebrations were another huge success not least the colourful parade.
Incredibly elaborate floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, Disney characters and colourful flag-bearers took to the streets and there was a special guest appearance by American footballers from Georgia Tech, including star kicker David Shanahan who hails from Castleisland.
The Orange County Ancient Order of Hibernians pipe and drum band made the long trek from the US to participate and they were joined on the night by the Gleneagle Brass Band and marching bands from Millstreet and Blarney.
This year’s 4th of July festival was significantly extended to become a three-day celebration of Killarney’s close and long-established links with the USA
This year's celebration also included an open-air concert at Killarney House and Gardens and an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia.
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, who organised the festival in association with Kerry County Council, thanked the numerous dedicated volunteers that helped with the smooth running of all events and praised local businesses for playing their part by decorating their premises with a US theme.
Visitors were particularly impressed by the Flesk Restaurant on Main Street – which has long links with the American Legion – as the exterior of the building was spectacularly festooned with American flags and red, white and balloons and it really captured the spirit of the occasion.