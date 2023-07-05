See photos of US Independence day celebrations in Kerry town

The 4th of July parade in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ukrainian dancers participating in this year's 4th of July parade in Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Clodagh and Dylan Aherne from Kilcummin pictured with Konor Halpin (centre) at the 4th of July Celebrations in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Cathal P Walshe, Mike Brosnan, Kieran Healy, Marie Carroll-O'Sullivan at the 4th of July parade in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Deirdre and lily Leahy, Ben, Faye and Sandra McMahon with Logan, Emma, Lewis and Arthur O'Connor celebrating the 4th of July in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Chantelle, Maurice and Ruby Lenihan at the 4th of July Parade in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ellie Caffery and Ailbhe Belle Hurley Kennelly having a great time at the 4th of July parade in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin pictured with his wife Noreen, grandchildren Rían and Aoife Cronin, Claire Cronin and Fiona O'Sullivan at the 4th of July Celebrations in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin pictured with his wife Noreen and grandchildren Rían and Aoife Cronin at the Forth of July Celebrations in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Melanie Colorusso and John Hurley from Killarney (centre) pictured with Mike Colorusso and Meaghan Sullivan from USA at the July 4th Celebrations in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Stoker and Eboni Kerrigan Killarney pictured with Uncle Sam (Malachy Kelly from Tralee) at July 4th Celebrations in Killarney on Tuesday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Siobhan and Sarah Gleeson from Killarney with their cousin Ciara Prestage from America celebrating the Forth of July in Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ann, Mark and Ellen O'Leary with Cathal McHugh, Sean and Ciara O'Leary from Kilcummin , Michael, Carol, Sadhbh and Sean Fitzpatrick and Jessica Leane celebrating the Forth of July in Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The summer sunshine may have disappeared but the lack of nice weather did little to faze the excitement for Killarney’s 4th July celebrations.

US Independence day celebrations have long been established in the town and are enjoyed by the community as much as the thousands of US tourists who visit the town.

The Independence Day festivities on July 4th began with the traditional raising of the American flag at the town hall at 3pm following by an Independence Day party on the streets late into the night.

Now marking their 10th year the celebrations were another huge success not least the colourful parade.

Incredibly elaborate floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, Disney characters and colourful flag-bearers took to the streets and there was a special guest appearance by American footballers from Georgia Tech, including star kicker David Shanahan who hails from Castleisland.

The Orange County Ancient Order of Hibernians pipe and drum band made the long trek from the US to participate and they were joined on the night by the Gleneagle Brass Band and marching bands from Millstreet and Blarney.

This year’s 4th of July festival was significantly extended to become a three-day celebration of Killarney’s close and long-established links with the USA

This year's celebration also included an open-air concert at Killarney House and Gardens and an outdoor screening of Mamma Mia.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, who organised the festival in association with Kerry County Council, thanked the numerous dedicated volunteers that helped with the smooth running of all events and praised local businesses for playing their part by decorating their premises with a US theme.

Visitors were particularly impressed by the Flesk Restaurant on Main Street – which has long links with the American Legion – as the exterior of the building was spectacularly festooned with American flags and red, white and balloons and it really captured the spirit of the occasion.