See more photos of the brave Ring of Kerry cyclists – ‘A Great day out and we will be back’

Cyclists in The Ring of Kerry Cyclemaking their way to the bridge in Killorglin on Saturday morning last.Photo by Michael G Kenny

A group of cyclists round the corner on The N70 Ring of Kerry road on The Ring of Kerry Cycle on Saturday morning.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Crusing along cyclists get ready to cross the bridge in Killorglin on The Ring of Kerry Cycle.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Ready for the ring, Cyclists taking part in The Ring of Kerry Cycle approching the bridge in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Climbing the hill in Killorglin without a bother, two cyclists make their way through Killorglin early Saturday morning on the Ring of Kerry Cycle.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Cyclists tackle the first hill on The Ring of Kerry Cycle in Killorglin early on Saturday morning.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Two participants in The Ring of Kerry Cycle in good spirits as the reach Killorglin.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Arriving at the finish line in Killarney, on Saturday after the Ring of Kerry cycling event of the year for charity, from left Paul Birchall, Mallow, Eileen O'Connor, Milltown, Breda O'Mahony, Milltown and Thomas Hayes, Mallow. Photo; John Cleary.

Passing the finishing line in Killarney on Saturday after the Ring of Kerry Cycling event of the year for charity, from left Paraic Costello, Mayo, Kevin Golden, Dublin, Martin Kended, Dublin, Dan Doonan, Killarney and Richie Barrett, Tralee. Photo: John Cleary.

Arriving home in Killarney, on Saturday after the Ring of Kerry cycling event of the year for charity, from left Jerry Carroll, Elaine Cronin, Aisling Mahony and Andrew O'Sullivan. Photo; John Cleary.

Denis Harnett, Abbeyfeale, heading for the home land after the annual Ring of Kerry Cycling event of the year on Saturday and showing his hard won medal marking the event for charity. Photo; John Cleary.

John Scanlon, Glenflesk, on his way home after completing the annual Ring of Kerry Cycling event of the year on Saturday, showing his hard won Medal. Photo; John Cleary.

Bill Keane, Lixnaw, arrives at the finish of the Ring of Kerry cycling event of the year on Saturday for charity, pictured after collecting his medal and about to head for home. Photo: John Cleary.

Ciara, Stephen, Giles and St John Gillick with Aisling, Emma Victoria and Andrew Fitzgerald and Esther Hegarty pictured at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

l-r: Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne ,Ring of Kerry Charity PRO Cathal P Walshe, Mayor of Killarney MD Brendan Cronin pictured at the official start of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday, 1st of July. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Theresa White from Killarney with Siobhan O'Sullivan from Glencar at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ciara and Stephen Gillick from Killarney at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Edward Stack, Marcus Tracey and Joe Shannon from Killarney at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

L-r:Tiarnach O'Shea, Micheal E. O'Shea and Joe Cronin Langham pictured at the official start of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Glencar Construction Ireland Kerry team at the finish line at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Melissa Hegarty and Triona Sheehy from Killarney at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The 41st Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has been hailed as another ‘wonderful’ day out by cyclists and despite the pain and the somewhat blustery conditions the thousands who took part are proud of their achievement.

It's by no means an easy feat cycling 175km around the Ring of Kerry but that is what makes it a special event and the 41st outing has once again proved to be a success.

Cyclists set off from as early as 4am and finished as late as 7pm in Killarney and came from every county in Ireland and even further afield including the US, to take part in the long established event.

And this success is down to the participants who take on the challenge but who are supported by the volunteers without whom they would be no such event and PRO Cathal Walshe has expressed his gratitude to all those who played a part in the 2023 event.

“I have spoken to many cyclists and the feedback has been it is great day out, well worth it and they will be back,” he said.