Residents of the Black Valley, Killarney have long called for phone and broadband coverage from left, Bibi and David McHugh, Jacinta Dillon, Susan Tangney Ann Marie O'Donoghue and Catriona O'Donoghue. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.

Families in the Black Valley now have internet access thanks to billionaire Elon Musk, whose Starlink internet service is now operational in the region.