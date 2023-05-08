Search launched in Kerry for driver who fled crash with feared injuries

Crash happened outside Listowel on Sunday night

A search operation was launched on Sunday night for a driver who fled a crash scene amid fears they sustained injuries in the collision.

Both the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit and the Ballybunion Coastguard were tasked by gardaí at 10.58pm on Sunday to assist in locating the driver of a vehicle that crashed at Ballinruddery in Listowel.

The driver was not at the scene and the search was launched as gardaí feared they were injured in the collision.

The search was stood down at 2am but recommenced this morning with assistance from the Shannon Coastguard Helicopter.

An ambulance and a unit of Listowel Fire Service were also on scene last night.

Gardaí appeal for anyone with details of the incident to contact Listowel Garda station immediately.