Seanad hears about Kerry company ignoring ‘legitimate’ request for information

Senator Ned O’Sullivan cites lack of action of unnamed company in his ‘area’ in course of debate about the State’s powers under the Companies Act of 2014

Listowel-based Senator Ned O’Sullivan informed the Upper House of an unnamed Kerry company failing to provide vital information about its register – in the course of a debate about the State’s powers of enforcement under the Companies Act of 2014 on Wednesday.

Senator O’Sullivan was speaking as he queried Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Dara Calleary, as to the provisions of the act and the State’s ability to regulate the area of public access to company information.

The Kerry senator did not name the company to which he was referring, but advised the Minister that he could furnish him with its details in private.

He said he wished in particular to query sections 216 and 217 of the Act, which relate to the rights of citizens to access company registers.

“These sections relate to the rights of citizens to access the company register of a limited company by guarantee and the recourse available in the very rare occurrence of a company failing to comply with its obligations in that regard.

"Section 216 makes it clear that a company member is entitled to examine and receive a copy of the register on application and that a non-member is similarly entitled on payment of a small fee. A company then has a period of up to ten days to produce the required documentation.

"Section 217(3) states that a company or company officer who fails to comply will be guilty of a category 3 offence. It further states that the court, on application, may make certain orders compelling the company or individual responsible to comply forthwith.”

Senator O’Sullivan said that the Act was ‘derelict’ in failing to make clear who should apply to the court and who would have to shoulder the legal costs.

"It seems unfair that a citizen or group of citizens would have to go to court to vindicate their entitlements as prescribed in the sections to which I refer,” he said at the outset of the Senate debate on the issue.

"Should there not be a role for the State, through its various agencies, to ensure that company law is observed without putting the onus on a citizen to vindicate State law?”

He said his queries arose from public concern about a specific company in his ‘area’:

“This motion arises from public concern about the actions of a particular company in my area. The company in question has ignored a legitimate request for information. That is simply not acceptable. I am happy to furnish details of the company to the Minister of State in private on request if he so wishes.

“Who is responsible for compliance with company law? Is it the State or is it the citizen? I thank the Minister of State.”

Minister Calleary referred the Senator to the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA), established under an amendment to the Companies Act post-2020, and which he described as ‘superb’.

He said that any complaints under the Companies Act should be lodged with the CEA, which will investigate the matter. “It is important to stress, though, that where it is believed that there are indications of breaches of the Companies Act 2014 under any section, a complaint should be made directly to the CEA, which will then investigate it.”

He also reminded Senator O’Sullivan of the latest review of the Companies Act that is underway with a view to beefing up the State’s powers in regulating the areas of, namely, corporate governance, company law enforcement, company law administration and corporate insolvency.

"New powers and other enhancements for the CEA and also for the Irish Auditing and Accounting Supervisory Authority, IAASA, and Companies Registration Office, CRO, are matters that are actively being considered for inclusion in the proposed Bill to allow it to strengthen the State's capability to meet the challenges faced in investigating and prosecuting alleged breaches of company law,” Minister Calleary stated.

Senator O’Sullivan informed the Minister that he had referred the matter to the CEA but had received no reply as of yet.

“I have emailed the CEA in respect of this matter but, to date, I have not received a reply. Perhaps I sent it to the wrong address, but I will certainly renew my attempts in light of what the Minister of State said."

He was advised by Minister Calleary that the CEA should be notified directly of any suspected breach of the Act: “It is important to stress that where there is a view that there has been a breach of the Companies Act 2014, a notification to that effect can be made directly to the CEA. I encourage the Senator to follow up on the matter he has raised. The CEA is a superb organisation, which the Government has resourced significantly to carry out its new powers. I encourage the Senator to engage with it.”

He also encouraged Senator O’Sullivan to make a submission under the latest review of the Act, following the launch of a public consultation process on May 8.