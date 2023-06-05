Sadness at death of 100-year old Killarney woman

Just months after making headlines for receiving birthday congratulations from not only President Michael D Higgins but also King Charles for her landmark 100th birthday, Peggie Sugrue has passed away.

Peggie, who is originally from Killarney, but now lives in the UK celebrated her milestone birthday on December 27 last with her friends and family and such was the occasion that heads of her home country and her adopted home wished her well on her Centenary birthday, and she got a special mention at Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral.

She died on May 30 in the UK surrounded by her family.

Peggie was born in 1922 in Knockasartnett, Killarney – she was the fifth child of six – close to the Two Mile School.

While times were tough back then, music made these happier times for Peggie as her father, Timothy Sugrue, played the concertina and danced around the home with Peggie’s mother, Nora. Her love of music continued throughout her life.

Like many, Peggie emigrated to find work and send money home to her parents in the late 1940s. She emigrated to Manchester and worked in many jobs, including in a shoe-making factory, as a barmaid and as a cleaner.

He made a happy life in the UK up until her death living with beloved daughter, Maggie, and her four grandchildren of whom she was very proud.