Rose of Tralee: Race is on to represent Kerry in the Dome

Some of the contenders to become the 2023 Kerry Rose with (Front row) Suzan O’Gara (Kerry Rose Coordinator), Édaein O’Connell (2022 Kerry Rose) and Sally-Ann Leahy (Kerry Rose 2019). Photo by Tatyana McGough

THE race to succeed Édaein O’Connell as Kerry Rose is hotting up with more than a dozen young women already signed up to take part in the Kerry Rose selection night next month.

The event is due to take place at the Heights Hotel in Killarneye on Sunday, May 14.

At this stage, there are 13 confirmed entrants with several more in the process of completing the application and sponsorship process, all of them ready to proudly represent their community and enjoy a whirlwind of glamorous and fun events in Kerry in the run up to the selection night.

Niamh De Jong, 21, is a third year English and Physical Education student in UCC, from Sneem.

Leanne Hanafin, 24, from Tralee, is a radio presenter for a Dublin city radio station. Kelsey Lang McCarthy, is a 21 yr old student of Podiatric Medicine in UG from Ballinskelligs.

Debbie Woulfe, 19, from Listowel, is studying in UL with a hope of becoming an occupational Therapist.

Abigail Littlejohn from Kenmare, is an ambitious 19 year old studying journalism with English in Ulster University.

Aoife Cahill, 27, is a Library Assistant from Tralee with a passion for open water swimming.

Clodagh O’Connor, 24, is a social care worker with Kerry Parents and Friends Association from Duagh.

Listowel woman, Rachel Costello is 21 and is a full-time student in UCC studying Music and History.

Drew Hartnett from Tralee is a 20-year-old with ambitions of becoming a secondary school teacher and counsellor.

Siobhán Goodwin is a 27 year old teacher from Castlegregory with a steep family history in currach building and racing.

Listowel woman Megan O’Donoghue at 25 has a BSc in Music Technology & Production and a master’s in media studies.

Maedhbh Hanafin is a student of classical music in TUD from Tralee with a love of football and supporting her community of Churchill.

Adelina Isufi is 26 has a Bachelor of Science in Mental Health Nursing and works with St John of God Kerry Services.

The Kerry Rose Selection night will take place on Sunday May 14 and is expected to attract a large crowds with whole communities attending to support their locally selected Community Roses.

Three different Community Rose Selections took place in Kerry this year in Sneem, Listowel and along the Skellig Coast and it is hoped that next year there will be as many as ten Community Rose Selections across the county.

On the big night itself, reigning Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell will present her successor with the Kerry Rose sash and a range of prizes all kindly sponsored by some of Kerry’s leading brands and businesses.

Entries remain open for two more weeks, but those interested are encouraged to get their applications in fast, as once the Kerry Rose Centre have reached their quota, no more applications can be accepted.

Suzan O’Gara is the Kerry Rose Centre Coordinator said there has been plenty of interest in this year’s contest.

“So far the uptake has been very successful. Aside from the huge level of interest we received for the Community Rose Selections, We have had many requests for information regarding the Kerry Rose this year,” said Ms O’Gara.

“We are still happily accepting applications. We have room for another eight to 10 Roses so there is still time for women aged 18-31 to get their applications and sponsorship in.”

“We are delighted with the response to our recruitment campaign so far and we are very much looking forward to another successful Kerry Rose event with our newest sponsor, the Heights Hotel Killarney. They have been an absolute pleasure to deal with from day one, are extremely enthusiastic about their involvement and we hope this is a partnership that remains for a number of years,” Ms O’Gara said.

Killarney Heights Hotel Events Manager Susan Harris-Doyle has said the hotel is delighted to be involved in the Kerry Rose.

‘We were thrilled to be approached and are very proud to be a part of the home county events for such a well-loved Irish Festival and will do everything we can to ensure that the Roses and their supporters have a fantastic night,” said Ms Harris Doyle.

Anyone interested in applying to take part can find all the details at www.roseoftralee.ie.