Rose of Tralee pulls out of street festival but Kerry publicans vow the show will go on

There was shock and surprise among Tralee’s business community on Tuesday following the news that the Rose of Tralee company will not be organising any street entertainment events during this year’s festival.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Rose of Tralee company said it had decided to “pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town".

The company cited the cost of running the street entertainment programme as a key reason for its decision.

“The cost of running the festival has been increasing exponentially but financial support has not increased over the past ten years,” said the company’s statement.

While the Munster Technological University Sports Academy complex will once again host the two televised selection nights the Rose Ball – the highlight of Kerry’s social calendar and the traditional curtain raiser for the festival – has also been cancelled.

The ball - which cost €200 a ticket last year – will be replaced with a “new, more affordable and accessible community event”.

The Rose of Tralee’s decision to step away from organising a street entertainment programme means that with just over 11 weeks to go before the festival is due to commence – on August 18 – there are currently no entertainment events organised for the town centre.

Rose of Tralee Chairman Anthony O’Gara said the decision was an “opportunity” for the people of Tralee and that he is confident they will “rise to the challenge” and that their closer involvement will enhance the festival.

"The festival team remain passionate about the event, its proud history and heritage. It provides a unique platform for connecting the global Irish community through the celebration of exceptional Irish women,” said Mr O’Gara.

“I look forward to focusing on core responsibilities, including centres development, hospitality for Roses, Centres, and families, community events rollout, the RTÉ live broadcast and the promotion of Tralee and County Kerry,” Mr O’Gara said in the statement.

The Rose of Tralee said it has given a commitment to provide any support and advice required to allow “a smooth transition” to a fully locally organised street entertainment programme.

Despite the short timeframe Tralee VFI Chairman Johnny McElligott, proprietor of of Sean Ógs bar, said he was “supremely confident” that a full street entertainment programme can be organised by the local business community.

“The show will go on. I’m absolutely confident of that. We’ll get this done,” he told The Kerryman.

Members of the Tralee VFI and other business owners will meet to discuss the matter in the coming days. Members of the local VFI are also due to meet with Tralee Chamber Alliance on Wednesday Mr McElligott said.

Mr McElligott said the local business community are awaiting a full financial breakdown of the costs associated with running the street entertainment programme and what grants and funding have been committed to the event or are available.

Once these are provided he expects a preliminary plan could be put in place by as early as next week.

Meanwhile members of the Tralee Municipal District council are also due to hold an emergency meeting at county buildings on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation.