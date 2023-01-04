Rose of Tralee expands with new ‘Community Rose’ programme

THE Rose of Tralee is set to expand dramatically with the introduction of new ‘Community Rose’ contests that will see communities all over Ireland holding their own mini versions of the world famous pageant.

Towns and villages across the country will host their own selection nights to pick a local Rose – and possibly also an Escort – to go forward to their respective counties’ selection events.

Plans to introduce the new ‘Community Rose’ events were first revealed by Festival Chief Executive Anthony O’Gara following the Rose of Tralee’s hugely successful, post-pandemic, return last August.

The programme was officially launched in mid December and already details of 17 Community Rose events have been announced.

Community Rose events will take place between January and March. Of the events confirmed so far seven will take place in Kerry with others to be held in Limerick, Dublin, Laois, Carlow, Offaly and Wexford.

The confirmed Kerry Community Rose events are due to take place in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Kenmare, Killorglin, Castleisland and the ‘Skellig Coast’.

The Rose of Tralee Festival team said that the new initiative has been created to “celebrate and reach out to communities around Ireland by bringing a Rose of Tralee Selection event directly to them”.

“This new format makes the process of becoming a Rose or Rose Escort much easier and involves a fun local event for family and friends to show their support and community spirit,” said a Rose of Tralee spokesperson.

“We want to put community at the heart of the Rose Festival. Our Festival connects the global Irish diaspora, and this is a fantastic opportunity to extend that reach to include communities across Ireland in that celebration,” said the Festival team spokesperson.

Selected Community Roses will hold their titles for a year will be sent on to County Selection events where they could earn the right to represent their communities and counties on the International stage during the main Rose of Tralee Festival in August.

While not all Community Roses can or will make it to the grand final in Tralee they will represent their locality at various events throughout the year.

Winning Community Rose Escorts will take part in the County Selection event, and will be offered an interview to be an Escort at the main Festival and attend the Rose Escort Bootcamp.