Rose of Tralee denies MTU rift and say deal is close on venue

THE Rose of Tralee company insists its relationship with the Munster Technological University (MTU) remains very positive and a deal on the festival’s use of the university sports complex is close.

This follows concerns that were expressed at Tralee Municipal District (TMD) council over the fact that a deal between the MTU and the Rose of Tralee is yet to be agreed with the festival now just months away.

During the highly successful 2022 Rose of Tralee the MTU’s Kerry Sports Academy complex hosted the two televised selection nights and the Rose Ball.

At Monday’s TMD meeting Labour Cllr Terry O’Brien tabled an emergency motion calling on Kerry County Council to intervene and help the MTU and Rose of Tralee reach an agreement on the use of the venue this August.

Cllr O’Brien referred to correspondence between the university and the Rose company – details of which were published recently by Radio Kerry – in which the festival’s organisers had requested a significant reduction to the price of renting the complex and a three year deal on the use of it.

The MTU’s response was that it was obliged to charge fair, market-related prices, as stipulated in its Code of Governance. At the TMD meeting Cllr O’Brien said he was “disappointed” by the tenor of the reported interaction between the Rose company and the MTU and urged Council management to help find a solution.

Cllr O’Brien – who pointed out that a significant portion of the Sports Academy’s cost was provided through local fundraising – said he was greatly concerned that a deal was yet to be done with Festival less than four months away.

“Someone has to sit down with the MTU and Maggie [MTU President Dr Maggie Cusack] and get a deal done,” said Cllr O’Brien.

Cllr O’Brien said the lack of a deal had led to questions about whether the festival would actually take place this year.

A senior figure at the Rose of Tralee Festival denied that there was any rift between the Festival and the MTU.

They said that discussions between the festival and the MTU are “proceeding well” and are now “close to a conclusion”. The Festival company also strongly refuted any suggestion that the Rose of Tralee’s future is any danger.

Rose of Tralee Chief Executive Anthony O’Gara said preparations for this year’s Festival – to run from August 18 to 22 –are well underway.

“Rose selections are taking place across Ireland and the world. It’s game on for Rose of Tralee 2023,” Mr O’Gara told The Kerryman.