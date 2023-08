The 2022 Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy in the Rose Garden in Tralee Town Park. Photo by Domnick Walsh

THE 2023 Rose of Tralee Festival kicks off in Kerry’s capital next Friday, August 18 with 32 women from across Ireland and the world vying to succeed Westmeath’s Rachel Duffy and win the coveted crown. Here we’ll introduce you to all of this year’s Rose contenders.