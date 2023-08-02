Ring of Kerry road to close at night for Greenway works

Kerry County Council have confirmed that the main Ring of Kerry road will close for two months at night-time to facilitate works on the South Kerry Greenway.

While the exact hours and date of closure have yet to be confirmed the council have said that the nature of the works at the Gleesk Viaduct means they must close to the road.

"The works required to stabilise the slippage in the road embankment at Gleensk Viaduct comprises the construction of a Secant/Contiguous Pile Embedded Wall in the verge of the existing road. Due to the nature of the work, and the heavy plant required to undertake the work, a night-time road closure will be required,” they said in response to a query at this month's Kenmare Municipal District Meeting.

"Emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the proposed night-time closure. It is proposed to have a contractor mobilised on site for the end of September 2023 and to have the works completed by mid-December 2023. Details of the night-time road closure will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”

Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fail) said the proposed closure will be an “enormous inconvenience and interference with the lives of all those living in Cahersiveen and South Kerry, from Kells to Bolus, Knightstown to Cillian Liath.”

“Many people travel in and out of South Kerry, in the early hours to attend their places of employment and such a closure would pose gigantic difficulties for them, not to mention the additional costs involved .. The Ring of Kerry is vital to the local economy in South Kerry and this decision will come as a major shock to the general public and business community and it is critical that Transport Infrastructure Ireland carryout these works in the speediest possible timeframe," stated Councillor Cahill