Retaining teachers key issue at INTO conference in Killarney

The INTO have warmly welcomed the commitment by Education Minister Norma Foley that she will restore posts of responsibility in schools in Kerry and across the country.

The Kerry Education Minister gave the commitment that middle management positions would be restored in schools within a budgetary context when she addressed delegates at the INTO conference taking place in the INEC in Killarney this week.

CCE Representative for Kerry and Limerick, Anne Horan, said that they welcomed the Minister’s commitment adding “the sooner the better” these posts are filled.

This would be a huge help in the workload facing teachers – another key issue being discussed at this year's INTO conference.

"Nine out of 10 teachers are struggling with the workload, the paper work is never ending and the policies and the planning,” she said.

Ms Horan said that appointing and retaining teachers is also an issue facing schools in Kerry and across the country with accommodation being a factor in this in all locations now. What was once confined to a problem in Dublin is now an issue in all urban areas with teachers unable to get accommodation to take up their positions.

"They can't afford to live where they are working,” she said.

The lack of substitute or supply teachers is also a key concern and on that is having a detrimental effect on students.

"It is a major concern all over the country. Students are being denied a teacher and classes are being divided up.”