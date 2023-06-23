Reports child as young as four used jet ski at North Kerry beach

Sinn Féin Cllr Deirdre Ferris has told Kerry County Council (KCC) that she has heard reports of a child as young as four or five being allowed to operate an adult-size jet ski at a beach in the Fenit area.

Cllr Ferris said the incident allegedly took place at Kelly’s Beach in Fenit, and the child operated the craft within a swimming zone close to the shore.

She brought attention to the incident at last Monday’s Full Council meeting while proposing safe zones for swimming, separate to designated zones for motorised water vehicles, be included in beach byelaws.

She suggested that such safe zones should be clearly marked out by using floating ropes and buoys. The Council confirmed it is looking into the cost of buoys, as well as identifying potential funding sources.

“Our enforcement officers are doing an incredible job, but it’s difficult to enforce any of our bylaws and speak to these people if they’re out on the water and refuse to come in,” Cllr Ferris said.

Kerry County Council said byelaws for recreational crafts and personal watercrafts state that such crafts cannot be used within 300 metres seaward of the water’s edge. Speed restrictions are in place, and crafts can not be used in proximity to bathers.

Areas are designated for launching crafts, and craft operators cannot annoy or cause danger to a person using a beach or inland waterway.