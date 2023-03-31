Remembering Dan Murphy, and the heroic women of Cumann na mBan

Kay O'Leary and Joe Harrington, Lyreacrompane with Dr. Tim Horgan, historian and orator and Charlie Bourke, Killybegs, Co. Donegal at the Dan Murphy - The Blacksmith Volunteer Centenary Commemoration in Knocknagoshel on Saturday afternoon. Photo by John Reidy

Commemoration organiser, Micheál Walsh speaking at his uncle, Dan Murphy - The Blacksmith Volunteer's centenary commemoration in Knocknagoshel on Saturday afternoon. Photo by John Reidy

Honouring Cumann na mBan: Mrs. Ann Walsh is joined by her grand-daughter, Amy Walsh in placing a wreath at the plaque honouring the local members of Cumann na mBan at the centenary commemoration in Knocknagoshel on Saturday. Photo by John Reidy

Tom (left) and Kathleen Herlihy, Ballymacelligott pictured with guests Pat Butler and Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald at the Dan Murphy - The Blacksmith Volunteer Centenary Commemoration in Knocknagoshel on Saturday afternoon. Photo by John Reidy

Micheál and Ann Walsh presenting a wreath to their son Denis and grandson, Jack Walsh to be placed at the base of the monument to Micheál's uncle, Dan Murphy - The Blacksmith Volunteer at the centenary commemoration in Knocknagoshel on Saturday afternoon. Photo by John Reidy

The commemoration organised by the family of Volunteer Dan Murphy also known as the Blacksmith Volunteer in Knocknagoshel on Saturday afternoon provided space on its platform to honour the mostly untold heroics of the local members of Cumann na nBan.

The Cuman na mBan flag flew with the tricolour over the ceremonies at the well-attended commemoration at which Volunteer Murphy’s grandnephew Denis Walsh officiated.

In his introduction to the event, which got underway at the appointed 2pm. Mr. Walsh also spoke of the courage of Dan Murphy and his comrades who knew that the fight to rid Ireland of the Tans and then to overcome the Free-Staters was a near impossible task.

Denis Walsh then introduced his father, Micheál to a huge round of applause, cheers, the odd whistle and whoop from the huge crowd gathered on the road around the monument.

“Thank ye all for coming here today – that’s a decent crowd. Anyone who thinks that republicanism in Kerry is dead – they’re making a bad mistake,” said the man mainly responsible for the move to have the monument installed in the village – and a stone-throw from where his uncles worked the forge during those dark days.

His cúpla focal were delivered with a passion that got the better of him at times and he apologised for letting his emotions overcome him.

Brief and all as this episode was, it surprised even himself because, as he said, it’s a hundred years ago now but it’s still there.

The Knocknagoshel trap mine, Mr. Walsh claimed, had nothing to do with any of the other horrific events of the time.

“It was the people of Knocknagoshel standing up for themselves. The leaking of information, the resultant shooting of volunteers and the raids on houses had to stop and that was the reason for the mine in Burke’s field,” said Micheál without putting a tooth in a word of his delivery.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD, also remarked on the huge crowd which filled the road in front of her for the most of a hundred yards on both sides of the monument.

Minister Foley spoke of the many times she spent at Walsh’s house with her late father and TD Denis Foley and the enduring friendship between their families.

Later on in the ceremony, Ballyseedy documentary maker Pat Butler cited Micheál Walsh as the main source of inspiration in putting the body of truth in his ground-breaking and revealing film of the events behind the Knocknagoshel mine and the Ballyseedy Massacre on March 5th and 6th 1923 respectively.

“Clashnagcuach” Mr. Butler said “can take its place among the famous names and places where Irish people gave their lives for their country,” he said as he pointed to Micheál and Ann Walsh sitting at the base of the monument.

“We gained weight as a result of the hospitality shown to us at the time by Ann and Micheál Walsh and it was the information that Micheál shared with us that was truly the makings of the documentary,” said Mr. Butler.

He also said that he was proud to be invited to speak and to have the opportunity to do so under the flying flag of Cumann na mBan on such an occasion.

On the never-to-be-forgotten evening in The Mall, Fr. John Buckley blessed the monument with sprinkles of holy water as the threatening evening sky looked like it couldn’t hold its cargo any longer.

The Oration at the Monument to Volunteer Dan Murphy and Cumann na mBan

By Dr. Tim Horgan

Our liberty was not something benignly bestowed on us by Britain.

Because it would not be given, it was necessary to take it. Ireland was for centuries held for the Crown by military might and unfortunately it could not be wrenched from Britain’s clutches except by force of arms.

The people of Ireland would raise an army but it would be an army without banners, without uniforms and with few weapons. It would be an army of volunteers, an army of the people and an army representing the people.

As women constituted half the population, it was fitting that women too would play their role in the fight for national independence.

While the Irish Volunteers were established in Dublin in November 1913, the women’s section of the republican army, Cumann na mBan, was founded five months later in April 1914.

Rapidly throughout the land, the rise of the Irish Volunteer movement was mirrored by the formation of Cumann na mBan branches.

In the 1916 Rising, its members would play a prominent role. Its leaders names have entered the history books; Constance Markievicz, Margaret Skinnider, Nurse Elizabeth Farrell, Ada English and many more.

Three years later, as war against the British commenced again, Cumann na mBan was stronger than ever.

While the names of some prominent national members have been recalled in our national narrative, the stories of the vast majority of those heroic women have been forgotten, nudged from history by a state which had little respect for their gender and great suspicion of their ideals.

Even today, the state refuses to call the new children’s national hospital after Dr Kathleen Lynn of Cumann na mBan, a hero of 1916, a champion of the poor, a member of the Dáil, a saviour of countless sick children, and this despite the calls of numerous politicians of all parties, academics, and many county councils.

Her crime, it seems, was her idealism. In an age where the young are told that belief in anything is but a burden, the idealism of the women of Cumann na mBan is still an embarrassment.

While Irish Volunteers would split in 1914, Cumann na mBan would not.

When the IRA split in 1922, Cumann na mBan would not. When Sinn Fein split in 1926, Cumann na mBan would not.

It could be justly argued that they were the only national organisation that remained true to their original ideas, those ideas formulated in 1914 and espoused in the proclamation of 1916.

It is little wonder that this sizable section of the republican army was not consulted when the Truce was called, it is little wonder why these women were defamed and denigrated by those who bargained and sold as they accepted the Treaty, it is little wonder that they were hated, hunted and imprisoned by those who had turned their backs on the proclamation of 1916 and sought to destroy the Republic in the Civil War.

While some historians might argue that that dreadful conflict was a war where brother fought brother, it could never be said that sister fought sister, for the women of Cumann na mBan remained true.

Bravery in battle is easy to recognise, it is recorded in books and recited in poems and celebrated in song. But the greatest courage is often silent and never recorded.

Women risking all to carry weapons and dispatches, women hiding and feeding hungry and wounded men as Black and Tans and later Free Staters roamed the countryside with evil intent, women gathering information where men feared to go, women who had stayed when men had retreated to the hills, women who witnessed their homes being burned, women who watched their sons and husbands being taken for torture or death, women who collected the dead bodies of fallen on hill sides or at prison gates; Women who silently trembled as the dreaded knock came to the door but who still answered the tyrant’s orders with defiance.

These were the ordinary women of Ireland, your mothers and aunts, your grandmothers and grandaunts.

Fearing these women and their loyalty to the old Cause, the ordinary women of Cumann na mBan were ignored by the state, neglected by historians, songs would not be sung, statues would not be erected, their deeds and sacrifices were cast into the state’s dustbin.

The new 26 county Ireland had no need for such powerful women who could not be bullied or bribed, it had no use for their ideals lest comparisons be made between what Ireland should be and what it had become. But here today, Knocknagoshel remembers those women who were pushed into the national amnesia as an ungrateful state moved on, it recalls those women who stood for principle when others preached pragmatism, it commemorates those women who chose the harder road to the higher place when others took the easier path laid out by our nation’s enemies, Knocknagoshel commemorates their quiet unsung courage which has been all too quickly forgotten.

Today Knocknagoshel commemorates its daughters who served in Cumann na mBan when others would have us forsake their cause and forget their deeds.

And so now let Knocknagoshel listen, and let Knocknagoshel be proud, as Amy Walsh, a descendant of such great women, reads the roll of those heroines of Cumann na mBan who fought and suffered for your liberty one hundred years ago. Thank you Amy.

Words will often be lost in the wind and books will sometimes remain unopened, so here, committed to stone, this plaque will stand to tell all who pass that the women of Knocknagoshel carried the dream and were true, fought and suffered.

To unveil this plaque to Cumann na mBan is Mrs. Ann Walsh, a lady who has spent her life keeping the stories of these remarkable women alive so that one day you too will know and that you too will be proud.