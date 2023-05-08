Remains of West Kerry beehive hut found during recent archaeological dig

The circularity of the remains of the clochán (beehive hut) emerging from the lower slopes of Mount Eagle.

Work underway at the site, which overlooks the coastal promontory fort at Dunbeg, with Dingle Bay and Iveragh Peninsula in the background. Photos provided by Laurence Dunne.

A targeted excavation in a western corner of Corca Dhuibhne has uncovered the full circular extent of a clochán or beehive hut, the last know record of which comes from 1899 – and the work carried out also suggests a second clochán is right next to what's been uncovered.

Archaeological work took on the land of Gabriel Kavanagh at Fán in West Kerry, in the form of a targeted excavation by Laurence Dunne Archaeology, in recent weeks, concluding on April 29. The site in question is that of a destroyed clochán, Clochán Bóthar an Treasnaigh, the last known record of which dates from the late 1800s.

The project began with a week’s preliminary work, which has since been followed up with further work. A coherent section of the clochán was found during the first week, and the second week’s work revealed further delights.

"By the end of week two we had removed tons of field clearance and other tumbled stones and amazingly discovered the full extent of the circular clochán underneath at a max depth of circa two metres,” Mr Dunne told The Kerryman this week.

“The current excavated results indicate that there is a second clochán contiguous to the first, forming a figure of eight in plan and extending downslope to the south."

"This first phase of excavation was arduous given the amount of stone we had to remove by hand. However, the excavation results exceeded our expectations and revealed the potential for further exciting archaeology to be discovered there.”

Mr Dunne explained to The Kerryman that Mr Kavanagh funded the work, which was carried out after the National Monuments Service issued a licence for the recent project to take place.

Mr Dunne has provided images from the site to The Kerryman. The site overlooks a coastal promontory fort at Dunbeg (An Dún Beag), and one of the images Mr Dunne provided shows the remains of the clochán emerging from the lower slopes of Mount Eagle (Sliabh an Iolair).

“That area of Slea Head is one of the densest archaeological areas not only in Kerry or Ireland but the Western Atlantic area,” Mr Dunne explained. “There are an awful lot of clocháns and stone forts in the area, and as you can imagine, it’s very stony ground…there are famine cottages on Gabriel’s land, and there’s a fully intact clochán behind one of the cottages.

“This area, this particular site has been sort of lost to us in a physical way since the late 19th Century. In fact, the last time we have a record of it was in 1899.”

The project hopes to recover missing boulders, previously recorded, which are thought to have crosses inscribed on them. One of these boulders has been uncovered.

Mr Dunne added that it is hoped a second phase of work can be undertaken to reveal the full extent of the clochán complex; locate the souterrain entrance marked onto 18th-Centruy maps; and find items that will precisely date when the complex was constructed.

"A date to undertake Phase Two is not yet fixed but it is hoped to be in late August/ September,” said Mr Dunne. “In the meantime we will be liaising with the NMS about the results once we have submitted our interim report on Phase 1.”