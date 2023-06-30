Ready, steady, go! All set for the Ring of Kerry charity cycle

Free wheeling…Anto Cronin, left, will attempt to cycle the 1705km for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on his Penny Farthing in aid of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is one of the key parts of any summer season in Kerry, and as it marks its 41st event, it can no doubt boast that it is one of the longest-running charity cycles.

It also remains very popular and tomorrow, Saturday, July 1, will see around 4,500 cyclists take on the 170km cycle from Killarney around the popular tourist route, passing towns and villages such as Killorglin, Glenbeigh, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem and Kenmare.

The majority, after completing the 170km cycle, will arrive back in Killarney at around the same time as the All Ireland quarter-final between Kerry and Tyrone is scheduled to start, 3.45pm. A big screen will be placed in the Beech Road Car Park for all cyclists to watch the match and celebrate their success.

This car park is closed both today, Friday June 30, and tomorrow, Saturday July 1. Number collection for registered cyclists will take place from 3pm today at the car park and will be open until 10pm tonight.

Rolling road closures are in place around the Ring of Kerry, and motorists are asked to be mindful that the event is on and that thousands of cyclists will travel the route.

This is particularly important for those travelling to the match as there is a detour at Caragh Bridge for those leaving from South Kerry.

Other road closures include the road from Sneem to Kenmare to Molls Gap, all the way to Torc, which is closed from 11am to 8pm tomorrow, July 1.

Mission Road in Killarney will also be closed in the morning until 9pm to allow for the official start of the event at 7.30am by Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne and new Cathaoirleach or Mayor of Killarney Cllr Brendan Cronin.

Since its inception back in 1982, close to €18million has been raised, with last year’s event alone – the first after a two-year hiatus – raising a cool €934,000.

The main beneficiary charities chosen this year include Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo, Kerry Mountain Rescue, National Breast Cancer Research, Valentia Hospital and the Irish Community Air Ambulance under Critical Emergency Medical Response.

Other important local charities receiving support include Killarney Water Rescue, South West Counselling, Recovery Haven, Saoirse Foundation/Bumbelance, Cliona’s Foundation and AK Inspired (Muscular Dystrophy).

PRO Cathal Walshe has wished all the cyclists the best on their journey and has forecasted good weather for the day, though maybe a bit blustery!