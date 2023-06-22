Quality drama at West Limerick theatre

The Glórach Theatre in Abbeyfeale will, this Saturday, hold ‘Twenty Minutes from Nowhere’, the story of a young man living in an isolated rural setting, torn between family obligations to the farm and a meaningful relationship.

Kerry native Eoin O’Sullivan gives a fine turn in the lead role of the Chris Kelly-written play, which debuted in 2021. Chris co-directs with Martha Fitzgerald.

The play is also described as powerful “in its examination of LGBTQ issues”, fitting as it coincides with Pride Month. It will be followed by a post-performance talkback with the creative team along with staff members from GOSHH (Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV), a Limerick-based charity.

Tickets for the June 24 play are €15, and the play gets underway at 7.30pm. You can book by phoning (087) 138 3940 or visit www.glorachabbeyfeale.com.