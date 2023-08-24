Purchase of Black Valley land in Kerry ‘a positive conservation opportunity’

Stock image of Killarney National Park. This land was acquired just last year and now the NPWS has acquired more land at the Black Valley.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service have confirmed they have completed the purchase of land in the Black Valley in recent weeks.

Over 120 acres of land at Gearhameen in the Black Valley, which is a special area of conservation has been purchased by the national body.

The NPWS said that the land “presents a positive conservation opportunity for the NPWS.”

The land in question approximately 302 hectares in size (122.29 acres), is situated beside Killarney National Park and forms part of the Magillycuddy reeks, Killarney National Park and Caragh river catchment Special Area of Conservation

It is mountainous in nature and has a mosaic of natural habitats on site.

The Black Valley is a huge popular area for tourists particularly hikers.

Last year the NPWS also acquired extra land at Derrycunnihy, Killarney. The acquisition consists of over 70 hectares at Derrycunnihy, a site completely surrounded by Killarney National Park lands was described as a hugely important addition to the Park as it is an area of high conservation and ecological value