Puck Fair 2023 captured in pictures – ‘The gods shone down on us for all our efforts’

Epic selfie at Puck Fair as Valentina from Cahersiveen grabs a quick selfie with The Alchemy Arts Circus Stilt Walkers in Library Place. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Seán Ó Sé leads the crowd with a verse of An Poc Ar Buile as King Puck is hoisted on The Puck Stand.

Pat Houlihan Glencar giving a round on the spoons with James Day and Malachy Lenihan at Puck Fair in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

All decked out for Puck, the stilt walker strikes a pose in Library Place during Puck Fair. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Pat Houlihan Glencar giving a round on the spoons with James Day and Malachy Lenihan at Puck Fair in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The Cattle Fair on the second day of Puck Fair,The traditional street fair takes place on Langford Street traces it's origins back to 1613 when it was granted a Royal Charter by King James 1st. Photo by Michael G Kenny

One of the more hair raising experienceson offer at Bird's Funfair at Puck Fair in Killorglin. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Look no hands!.......The Wobbl Circus Clown on a Bike shows off his cycling skills in Library Place at Puck Fair. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The crowd gathering on the hill in Killorglin browsing the stalls at Puck Fair.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Seán Ó Sé leads the crowd with a verse of An Poc Ar Buile as King Puck is hoisted on The Puck Stand.

A King on his Throne King Puck 2023 looks down on the crowds gathered in the square to witness his crowning on the gathering day.

Jerry from Kerry and James Trant from Tralee at the Horse Fair at Puck Fair. Photo by Michael G Kenny

With another successful Puck Fair under their belts, organisers can take a bow following the three-day event that once again brought tens of thousands of visitors to Mid-Kerry and the streets of Killorglin.

From the kick-off last Thursday with the traditional horse fair, to the closing fireworks at midnight on Saturday, Puck Far 2023 proved a major success..

Thought it garnered some headlines for continuing to use a live goat, this year’s significant changes to his reign over the town helped alleviate some of the concerns and allowed organisers to ensure the tradition was maintained.

This year the goat's only role was to preside over the town for a few hours on Gathering Day when he was crowned. This traditional ceremony on Thursday began with a Coronation Parade boasting a host or colourful floats, bands and street entertainers from Kerry and as far afield as the US, making their way along Bridge Street and Main Street to The Square where King Puck took up his reign as the King of Killorglin accompanied by another tradition – the hale and hearty Séan Ó Sé who sang a special version of ‘’An Puc Ar Buile’ – as the goat was raised to his lofty perch above the town.

Playing a key role too was the Queen of Puck Leila Mulvihill – the third generation of her family to hold the title – and it was a title well-deserved as she did her home town and country proud in her role and during her speech at the crowning ceremony which was presided over by Declan Mangan.

The live performances on the festival stage over the course of the three days brought huge crowds as The Tumbling Paddies, Thingamajig and Tyrone-born country star Cliona Hagan headlined – a definite highlight for many according to chairperson Declan Falvey who said that Puck Fair is special and continues to be special.

Of course, the three day event was much helped by the improved weather conditions, weather that Declan attributes to the huge efforts that organisers put in.

"It rained all around us but the gods shone down upon us this year after all our efforts,” he said with a smile.

And the streets of Killorglin were back to normal just hours after festivities ended thanks to the Trojan effort of local volunteers and Kerry County Council.

And now as the silence descends, a debrief will take place to look at every aspect of this year's festival and see what if anything needs to be changed.

"Everything is fluid, we will look at everything,” Declan continued, adding: "We would love to see the goat up there for the three days but we made significant changes for the goat and for Puck to ensure another 400 years of great tradition”.