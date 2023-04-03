Price of two-bed apartments rockets up by 26% in Kerry

Overall property prices in Kerry have risen by almost six per cent in one year – partly driven by an enormous 26-per-cent increase in the price of two-bed apartments; and a 13-per-cent jump for four-bed semis.

The median Kerry property now carries an asking price of €227,500, up €12,500 or 5.8 per cent in a year. However, there might be a slight cause for optimism for prospective buyers, with prices dropping by just over one per cent since the last quarter of 2022.

The information was outlined in the latest quarterly MyHome.ie Property Report, carried out in partnership with Davy Research.

The most-startling figure for Kerry related to two-bed apartments. The median property of this kind in the county now costs €185,000, up from €146,750 one year ago.

The median three-bed semi now costs €196,000, up six per cent from €184,500 last year; while the median four-bed semi stands at €240,000, up €27,500 or 13 per cent in 12 months.

The report follows on from last week’s report issued by Real Estate Alliance (REA), which outlined that the typical stock home, a three-bed semi, had hit €300,000 in Kerry. This was an increase of 2.6 per cent in one year, the highest jump of any county in the Republic aside from Donegal. It showed that Kerry’s property prices are now the highest outside of the Dublin commuter belt.

It also offered the startling insight that the average property of this kind in Killarney now stands at €360,000 – higher than in Galway city and Cork city.

Speaking to The Kerryman following that report, Donal Culloty of Killarney-based REA Coyne and Culloty offered a stark assessment of Kerry’s property market, saying prices here are now at ‘crisis point’, with little sign of the housing development needed to cool the market.

“Something has to be done to get new building started within the county. It is at crisis point now,” he said.

“There are no new developments coming on. No new builds…At this moment in time, even looking at just Killarney, there are no new developments planned for the next 12 months. It’s not going to get better until the Government realises we have to get new developments started, builders building, and we’re at a crisis point now. It hasn’t changed in the last three or four years.”