Precautions advised in Kerry as yellow wind warning issued

Kerry County Council is advising the public to secure property and items as a Yellow Wind Warning is set to take effect from 1am tomorrow, Saturday.

The majority of counties are subject to the Met Éireann warnings, most of which are expected to be lifted on Saturday.

The Kerry alert is expected to last until midday tomorrow, Saturday. Met Éireann has predicted very strong north to northwest winds in the county, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres an hour. Falling branches, damage to temporary structures, and difficult travelling conditions may be among the consequences of the harsh weather.

“Kerry County Council are advising members of the public to secure garden and street furniture and other such items which may become loose in the wind and cause damage to property and persons,” a statement from the local authority outlined today.

“Additionally, organisers of festivals and events are asked to ensure that items such as bunting, lighting, posters and other such items are secured ahead of the wind event.

“Additionally, owners of temporary structure such as tents, mobile homes/caravans and marquees are asked to ensure that these structure are properly secured.”