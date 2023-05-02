Positive HIQA report for Valentia Hospital; ‘the care is so good’, resident says

Valentia Hospital has secured a strong review from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), which described the designated centre for older people as “very clean, homely, [and] well maintained”.

This was among several positive comments provided by HIQA following its inspection of the hospital in February.

A subsequent report, published in recent days, found that Valentia Hospital was compliant or substantially compliant with all bar one of 16 regulations inspected.

There were 18 residents at the centre on the day of the unannounced inspection. The inspector noted that these residents enjoy a good quality of life and are well cared for.

All residents spoken to by the inspector were complimentary of the hospital, with one resident commenting ‘’you won’t find anything wrong here in Valentia because the care is so good’’.

“Staff spoken with were knowledgeable of residents and their individual needs,” the inspector noted. “Where residents required assistance during this inspection, the inspector observed staff assisting residents in a discrete and sensitive manner, at all times.

“There was a warm rapport between residents and staff and a relaxed and happy atmosphere was evident throughout the day.”

The hospital was not compliant at the time with the ‘Persons in charge’ regulation, with the registered provider not having appointed a person in charge.

The report noted, however, that the hospital has since taken steps to rectify this situation. An interview took place with a candidate for the position in March, and this person was due to commence work at the hospital on April 24 last.

The centre was fully compliant with 11 regulations inspected on the day, and the hospital was deemed ‘substantially compliant’ with another four regulations.