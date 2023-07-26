Playwright George Bernard Shaw’s links to Kerry hotel revealed as 167th birthday gift unveiled

Mark McFadden's painting of George Bernard Shaw which has been unveiled at the Muckross Park Hotel to mark his 167th birthday. Photo by Don MacMonagle

A unique palette knife oil painting of George Bernard Shaw, has been unveiled at the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in Ireland to commemorate the playwright’s 167th anniversary.

Crafted over a 12-month period and standing at an impressive 5 feet 6 inches tall, (167cm), the piece was carefully brought to life by self-taught artist Donegal artist, Mark McFadden.

The painting is a tribute to Bernard Shaw, who was born in Portobello, Dublin on July 26 1856, and who is strongly suggested to have written the world-famous play Pygmalion at Muckross Park in the picturesque town of Killarney - capital of the ancient Kingdom of Kerry.

The writer developed an affection for the venue, spending numerous summer evenings reading and writing in the gardens and relishing the cosy ambience of the bar now known as ‘The Monk's Lounge’.

“Shaw and his wife Charlotte Payne Townsend certainly stayed at the hotel on several occasions, and there are strong indications that parts of Pygmalion were written here,” said General Manager at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa Garrett Power.

“The play, of course, later evolved into the timeless classic ‘My Fair Lady,’ starring Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn. As a tribute to Shaw, one of our suites in the hotel now bears his name, and we are delighted to welcome Mark McFadden’s outstanding art to the hotel for our guests to appreciate and enjoy,” he said.

Mark McFadden is an Irish artist known for his highly-textured oil paintings created with a palette knife. His work is a tribute to the learned and richly artistic heritage of Ireland. He employs a distinctive colourful and textured layering technique which has catapulted his work into the private collections of Monaco’s Prince Albert - the son of Princess Grace Kelly - singer Julian Lennon, and the Levett Family Trust.

“I can’t recall exactly how long it took me to paint Shaw – it was certainly over a year, with lots of perseverance, through enormous doubt and through various personal carnage and associated tears that tends to go with the tooth and claw of art,” Mr McFadden said.

“One of my heroes was 19th-century painter Vincent van Gogh, who used the impasto technique of applying paint to canvas using a knife. It takes time, and you think a lot about quitting, but the result can be incredible”.

McFadden’s portrait of Irish writer James Joyce – part of his Irish Literary Greats collection – was sold to Prince Albert of Monaco. His eye-catching 6 feet 6 inches, (200cm), portrait of Oscar Wilde has also been acquired by private collectors. The series includes the likes of Behan, Yeats, Kavanagh, Kerry’s own John B. Keane and many more. The inclusion of Bernard Shaw brings the collection to an end, as it takes up residence at the 5-star Muckross Park from July 26.