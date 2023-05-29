Plans to honour key Cadbury’s figure who brought chocolate-crumb factory to Rathmore in Kerry

Plans to provide a memorial worthy of “the man who made Rathmore” are gathering pace, with another strong attendance at the latest meeting to discuss the installation of a statue honouring Richard ‘Dick’ Godsil.

It’s nearing the 25th anniversary of Mr Godsil’s death, but the footprint he left in Rathmore remains visible, as he is recognised as being instrumental in bringing the Cadbury’s chocolate-crumb factory to Rathmore.

At its peak, the factory employed north of 300 people, and its presence was transformative for Rathmore and the wider Sliabh Luachra region. While advancements in the technology used in the production process mean the plant is not the powerhouse of local employment it used to be, it continues to operate some 75 years after its opening and remains an advanced and impressive facility.

Now it’s time to celebrate the plant’s legacy, as well as the legacy left by Boherbue-born Mr Godsil.

“This is about honouring the man who made Rathmore and the surrounding villages, the man who brought the Cadbury’s plant here, and it’s here 75 years,” said John O’Neill on behalf the Dick Godsil Memorial Group, an extensive body that includes current and former Cadbury’s workers among its ranks. Its latest meeting took place last week, with some 30 people attending.

“We had our first meeting in February, we had intended getting this up and running sooner but COVID got in the way. Anyway, we had 56 at our first meeting in February, and not one person said it should not be done.

“It was the first factory in rural Ireland that was a success, bringing many emigrants back to the area from abroad.”

Mr Godsil, the son of a creamery manager, managed the plant in its formative years. He was a managing director of Fry-Cadbury and long-serving director of Bord Bainne. His long list of achievements also included chairmanship of the Pigs & Bacon Commission.

John described Mr Godsil as “a one-off”, and it’s understood that the plans for a memorial have received the blessing of Mr Godsil’s family. The project – which intends to install a full-size statue at a local housing estate – will need to secure planning and source financial backing through community-development bodies, but should everything go as planned, we may see the memorial put in place as soon as 2024.

“There are many families here today that wouldn’t be in the area if it had not been for Dick Godsil, and multiple generations have worked at the plant by now,” John said. “Our hope is to install the statue at Árd Mhuire. At one stage, 14 of the 24 houses there were home to an employee of the Cadbury’s plant.”