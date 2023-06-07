Planning for Rose of Tralee street events well under way says Mayor

THE Mayor of Tralee has moved to assure the public and businesses in the town that the traditional Rose of Tralee street entertainment programme will go ahead and planning for the festivities is already well underway.

Mayor Mikey Sheehy made the comments following the news last week that the Rose of Tralee company would not be organising any street entertainment during the festival which is due to run from August 18 to 22.

Following a meeting between members of the Tralee Municipal District council and Kerry County Council management last Wednesday it was announced that the local authority will step in and to lead the impromptu local group that has formed to effectively “rescue” the festival’s street entertainment programme.

It has also been reported that the Council has advertised seeking events management companies to tender to run the festivities.

Speaking this week Mayor Sheehy said that planning for the festival is already “well underway” and the work on the street entertainment programme has “begun in earnest.

The Mayor said that the immediate focus is on organising this year’s festival but that he would like to see a working group set up “immediately” after the conclusion of the event in August in order to examine for the future of the festival and the “ownership” of its vital street entertainment aspect.

Mayor Sheehy warned that a “huge amount of work” will be required and said that once this year’s festivities have concluded the focus needs to shift immediately to planning for the future of the festival.