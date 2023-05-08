Photos show thousands across Kerry walking from ‘Darkness into Light 2023’ for Pieta House

Stephaine Doherty with some costumed characters at the Cahersiveen Darkness into Light walk. Photo by Christy Riordan.

The Cahersiveen Darkness into Light Organising Committee. Front (from left): Aoife Cournane, Sarah Cournane; Back (from left): Denis Daly, Brendan Cournane, Jackie Cournane, Catherine Cournane and Eileen Cournane. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Pictured at the Darkness into Light event in Killarney were Marie Carroll and Sean Kelly. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Konrad Paprocki. — © ©INPHO/Konrad Paprocki

Ready for road for at Darkness into Light in Killorglin were Mary Fenton, Carmel Foley and Joanne Ryan. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Ella-Kate and Finola Halpin at the Darkness into Light walk in Killorglin on Saturday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Siobhan and Patch O'Sullivan with Marie O'Connor and Shane Molloy at the Killorglin Darkness into Light walk. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Pictured at the Darkness into Light walk in Killorglin were Chloe Doona, Patrick Sheehan and Michelle Doona. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Caroline Walsh and Nicole Quirke at the Darkness into Light walk in Glenbeigh on Saturday morning last. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Pictured into the Darkness into Light walk in Glenbeigh were Breda Mulryan, Breda Coffey and Josephine O'Sullivan. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Lorraine, Alyssa, Kayleigh and Sarah Gordon pictured after taking part in the Darkness into Light walk in Glenbeigh.

Pictured at the Darkness into Light walk in Cromane were from l-r: Sinead Galvin, Geraldine Galvin, Kaylynn Foley, Laura Ahern, Pat and Rionn Foley and Holly the bichon frise. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Pictured at the Darkness into Light walk in Cromane were Patricia Wicke and Anita Webber. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Ready for the road ahead for Darkness into Light in Cromane on Saturday morning were Annette McCready-Horgan, Danneka Horgan, Edie ansd Olivia Corkery, Sandra and Leah Sheehan. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Pictured at the Darkness into Light in Cromane were Gerry Knightly, Pauline Healy, Tony and Theresa O'Gorman and Pat Healy. Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Maeve and Mary O'Connor with Sinead and Amy Moriarty at the Darkness Into Light charity walk in Dingle. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi.

Roz, John and Amy Hubbard with Darah Hanna at the Darkness Into Light charity walk in Dingle. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi.

Eddie Leahy and Breda Duggan at the start of the Darkness Into Light charity walk in Dingle. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi.

Alive Matusova with Shane and Kate Quirke at the start of Darkness Into Light charity walk in Dingle. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi.

Danny and Julitte Looney from Tralee pictured at Tralee Bay Wetlands in the early hours of Saturday morning as they took part in the Tralee 'Darkness into Light' walk. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Helena Shanahan, Helena Costello and Veronica O'Brien from Tralee pictured at the Tralee 'Darkness into Light' walk on Saturday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Jennifer Looney, Leo O'Connor and Mags Looney pictured showing their support for Pieta's 'Darkness into Light' fundraising walk in Tralee on Saturday morning. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Kerry was alive in the early hours of Saturday with the sounds of thousands of people coming together in locations all across the county as they walked from ‘darkness into light’ to help raise vital funds for the suicide prevention charity, Pieta House.

The annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser and awareness initiative began at daybreak, approximately 4.15am, at eight different locations including Caherdaniel, Tarbert, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee and Killarney.

The Killarney event – Nathan’s Walk, named in honour of 14-year-old Nathan O’Carroll, who died by suicide in 2007 – welcomed a typically huge gathering, despite less-than-favourable weather conditions.

Nathan’s mother, Marie, said approximately 3,000 to 3,500 people attended, numbers which reflect the fact this is the longest-running Darkness Into Light event outside of Dublin.

“It was absolutely brilliant, only that it teemed down,” Marie told The Kerryman. “We were very pleased, and it was really lovely.

“We want to thank everyone who took part and supported us, including main sponsors Electric Ireland, the Sheahan group, Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney Racecourse, the National Park and, of course, all out volunteers.”

In Dingle, approximately 250 people attended this year’s Darkness Into Light event which, as usual, departed from Dingle Marina before dawn, following an address by Ciarán Ó Murchú.

Participants completed a counter-clockwise loop around Dingle town, taking a left at Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne and taking the new road between the Spa Road and Goat Street.

After travelling on to Milltown Bridge and back to the Marina, the walkers did a lap of the Marina walk to complete the five kilometres, after which they enjoyed teas, coffees, and even a breakfast roll.

In Tralee, an approximate 2,000 people came out to show their support and solidarity with the charity and Pat Turner, one of the Darkness into Light committee members alongside Martin Brosnan – both of whom who have lost children to suicide – told The Kerryman that the event on Saturday went “brilliant” and that it’s important that people continue to support such a vital, life-saving charity such as Pieta.

"It was absolutely brilliant. I would say we had over the 2,000 mark. I can’t be sure of the proper number but that’s what we reckon anyway. It was lovely weather too thankfully, we got very lucky,” she said, adding there was an awful shower of rain at around 3am as they were setting up down at the Wetlands but thankfully no more after that.

As parents who have both lost children to suicide, Pat and Martin are tragically well-placed to comment on the vital need for suicide prevention services such as Pieta House in the local community.

“Myself and Martin Brosnan, we have both lost sons to suicide so this walk and this issue means an awful lot to us. Martin lost his two sons within seven months of each other 25 years ago and then I lost my boy 14 years ago. There was no Pieta House in Tralee when Paul [Pat’s son] needed it but thankfully one was set up here because otherwise I would have buried a second son eight years ago.”

“It [Pieta House] was there in Tralee and my other son, he went to them and it saved his life. That’s why we do this walk because we know how important it is to have a service like Pieta House in the county,” she said.

See all the photos from the walks all around the county in the photo gallery above...