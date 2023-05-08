Photos show thousands across Kerry walking from ‘Darkness into Light 2023’ for Pieta House
Kerry was alive in the early hours of Saturday with the sounds of thousands of people coming together in locations all across the county as they walked from ‘darkness into light’ to help raise vital funds for the suicide prevention charity, Pieta House.
The annual Darkness Into Light fundraiser and awareness initiative began at daybreak, approximately 4.15am, at eight different locations including Caherdaniel, Tarbert, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee and Killarney.
The Killarney event – Nathan’s Walk, named in honour of 14-year-old Nathan O’Carroll, who died by suicide in 2007 – welcomed a typically huge gathering, despite less-than-favourable weather conditions.
Nathan’s mother, Marie, said approximately 3,000 to 3,500 people attended, numbers which reflect the fact this is the longest-running Darkness Into Light event outside of Dublin.
“It was absolutely brilliant, only that it teemed down,” Marie told The Kerryman. “We were very pleased, and it was really lovely.
“We want to thank everyone who took part and supported us, including main sponsors Electric Ireland, the Sheahan group, Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney Racecourse, the National Park and, of course, all out volunteers.”
In Dingle, approximately 250 people attended this year’s Darkness Into Light event which, as usual, departed from Dingle Marina before dawn, following an address by Ciarán Ó Murchú.
Participants completed a counter-clockwise loop around Dingle town, taking a left at Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne and taking the new road between the Spa Road and Goat Street.
After travelling on to Milltown Bridge and back to the Marina, the walkers did a lap of the Marina walk to complete the five kilometres, after which they enjoyed teas, coffees, and even a breakfast roll.
In Tralee, an approximate 2,000 people came out to show their support and solidarity with the charity and Pat Turner, one of the Darkness into Light committee members alongside Martin Brosnan – both of whom who have lost children to suicide – told The Kerryman that the event on Saturday went “brilliant” and that it’s important that people continue to support such a vital, life-saving charity such as Pieta.
"It was absolutely brilliant. I would say we had over the 2,000 mark. I can’t be sure of the proper number but that’s what we reckon anyway. It was lovely weather too thankfully, we got very lucky,” she said, adding there was an awful shower of rain at around 3am as they were setting up down at the Wetlands but thankfully no more after that.
As parents who have both lost children to suicide, Pat and Martin are tragically well-placed to comment on the vital need for suicide prevention services such as Pieta House in the local community.
“Myself and Martin Brosnan, we have both lost sons to suicide so this walk and this issue means an awful lot to us. Martin lost his two sons within seven months of each other 25 years ago and then I lost my boy 14 years ago. There was no Pieta House in Tralee when Paul [Pat’s son] needed it but thankfully one was set up here because otherwise I would have buried a second son eight years ago.”
“It [Pieta House] was there in Tralee and my other son, he went to them and it saved his life. That’s why we do this walk because we know how important it is to have a service like Pieta House in the county,” she said.
See all the photos from the walks all around the county in the photo gallery above...