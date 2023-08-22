Photos show Rose of Tralee crowds enjoying another fabulous festival

The Guest of Honour on Sunday's Rose Parade was the former Rose of Tralee Veronica Blennerhassett, her driver was Padraig McGillycuddy. Photo: John Cleary.

Pictured with Boston and New England Rose Fiona Weir with Meath Rose Lane Galvin in Tralee on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Anton, Albina and Alisa from Ukraine pictured at the Rose of Tralee International Festival Parade on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Nadine Downey (Down Rose) performing with her family and friends in the Jack Mac'S Pub on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

New Zealand Rose Kelsie Wallace pictured with McCaffrey's Pub manager Neill O'Shea (centre), her family and friends at the Pub on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

German Rose Megan Wolf and Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy with publican Garry O'Donnell during their visit to Baily's Corner on Castle Street. Photo Tatyana McGough

Offaly rose Allie Leahy having a laugh at Sean Taafe’s salon on Castle Street ahead of her appearance and TV on Monday night. Photo Domnick Walsh

Melbourne Rose Katie Casey, who is from Causeway, pictured on stage with Kathryn Thomas. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Some of this year's Rose Buds taking part in the Rose Parade on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Spectators at the Festival of Colour Parade in Tralee on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Derry and Maureen Fleming from Ballymacelligott at the Festival of Colour Parade in Tralee on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Magdalena, Michal, Leonard, Gabriel and Victor having a great time in Pearse Park, Tralee at the Rose of Tralee International Festival in on Sunday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Sarah and Nessa Kearney from Causeway enjoying themselves at the Rose of Tralee. Photo by Tatyana McGough

performers make their way down a packed Denny Street during Sunday afternoon’s Rose Parade. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The Rose of Tralee has once again confounded its critics and proved a massive success drawing huge crowds to town over the weekend. When the Rose of Tralee company announced in May that it would not be funding any street entertainment this year there was considerable shock and no little anger among the local business community.

Following a series of emergency meetings an ad-hoc committee was formed who – with considerable assistance and financial support from Kerry County Council – were tasked with organising a full programme of street entertainment to coincide with the Rose of Tralee.

The committee – led mainly by Tralee’s vintners and the hospitality sector – was aided by Bryan Carr’s Shannon Star Entertainments who were hired by the Council to manage the street events.

Given that they had only a little over two months to organise the festivities – and bring in funds to pay for them – the organisers of the new look Féile Thrá Lí deserve huge praise for putting together a full festival programme in such a short time.

While the heavy rain on Friday evening led to fears the festival would be a wash out the weather cleared on Saturday morning and the crowds duly arrived into town in the droves.

The parades and open air concerts in the Square and Denny Street all drew large numbers and most town centre pubs and restaurants were packed to the rafters on Saturday and Sunday.

The town’s hotels also appear to have enjoyed a bumper weekend with booking websites showing available rooms had been few and far between since last Thursday.

The Féile Thrá Lí festivities were slightly smaller than the festival street entertainment in recent years but that’s hardly surprising the short time the organisers had to put it all together. That they did it all is remarkable and lays an excellent foundation for the festivities next August.

Work to organise next year’s event will get underway immediately and within the next week local vintners and the business community are planning to meet and discuss how to proceed.

The most likely first steps will be the creation of a dedicated committee and the start of a lengthy fundraising campaign.