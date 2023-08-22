Photos show Rose of Tralee crowds enjoying another fabulous festival
The Rose of Tralee has once again confounded its critics and proved a massive success drawing huge crowds to town over the weekend. When the Rose of Tralee company announced in May that it would not be funding any street entertainment this year there was considerable shock and no little anger among the local business community.
Following a series of emergency meetings an ad-hoc committee was formed who – with considerable assistance and financial support from Kerry County Council – were tasked with organising a full programme of street entertainment to coincide with the Rose of Tralee.
The committee – led mainly by Tralee’s vintners and the hospitality sector – was aided by Bryan Carr’s Shannon Star Entertainments who were hired by the Council to manage the street events.
Given that they had only a little over two months to organise the festivities – and bring in funds to pay for them – the organisers of the new look Féile Thrá Lí deserve huge praise for putting together a full festival programme in such a short time.
While the heavy rain on Friday evening led to fears the festival would be a wash out the weather cleared on Saturday morning and the crowds duly arrived into town in the droves.
The parades and open air concerts in the Square and Denny Street all drew large numbers and most town centre pubs and restaurants were packed to the rafters on Saturday and Sunday.
The town’s hotels also appear to have enjoyed a bumper weekend with booking websites showing available rooms had been few and far between since last Thursday.
The Féile Thrá Lí festivities were slightly smaller than the festival street entertainment in recent years but that’s hardly surprising the short time the organisers had to put it all together. That they did it all is remarkable and lays an excellent foundation for the festivities next August.
Work to organise next year’s event will get underway immediately and within the next week local vintners and the business community are planning to meet and discuss how to proceed.
The most likely first steps will be the creation of a dedicated committee and the start of a lengthy fundraising campaign.