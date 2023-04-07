Photos show Kerry crowds taking part in annual Good Friday walks
Fergus DennehyKerryman
The sun was shining and the crowds were smiling in various locations around the county this morning as they came out in force along the highways and byways to take part in the annual Good Friday walks which are vital fundraisers every year for The Kerry Hospice Foundation (KHF)
The KHF is a voluntary organisation to help provide funding and support for palliative care services in Kerry. The core idea is still as important now as the day, in 1990, when the organisation was founded. All money raised by the charity in the county is spent locally.
Whether it was Rossbeigh, Milltown, Killorglin, Killarney or Castleisland, hundreds of people came in their droves to not only the help the very worthy cause that is the charity but also to remember all those who have lost their lives to cancer.
