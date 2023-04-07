Photos show Good Friday pageant in Tralee

Sylvia Thompson, Caitríona Uí Churraín and Kate Goggins were part of the cast that performed in the Good Friday pageant at St John's Church in Tralee. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Peter played by Padraig Harrington and Jesus played by Barry O'Sugrue and Kate Murphy , Aideen Murphy , Roisin Kerins , Aine Kenny and Sophie Pigott in the St John's Church, Tralee Good Friday pageant. Photo Domnick Walsh

The cast of the Good Friday pageant at St John's Church in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

Barry O'Sugrue, who portrayed Jesus, and members of the Passion of Christ cast perform in the annual Good Friday Pageant at St John's Church in Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

A CAST of more than 40 actors took part in the annual Good Friday Pageant at St John’s Church on Castle Street in Tralee.

The pageant, an annual tradition at the church, was performed by the Parish’ Liturgy Drama Group under the direction of Michael O’Shea.

The actors – ranging in age from 10-years-old to 80 and backed by the St John the Baptist Parish Choir used mime to act out Christ’s Passion with narrators telling the story of the betrayal, arrest, sentencing, scourging and crucifixion of Jesus.

The pageant, watched by hundreds in the church and many more online, was the product of weeks of rehearsals and, including the choir, involved a total cast of over 70 people.