Photos show crowds enjoying a cracking time at K-Fest

At the craft fair in the CYMS Hall for K-Fest 2023 with their range of handmade bespoke jewellery Seodra sa Teach,John O'Shea and Kayleigh Hennessy.

The Fanzini Brothers in action in Library Place Killorglin for K-Fest 2023 which took place over the weekend in Killorglin.

A view of one of the galleries for K-Fest, This building was Lyons dance hall on Iveragh Road,This was the first time in many years it was opened to the public.

In keeping with the K-Fest tradition Killorglin gets a new mural every year,This year's new addition is on Mill Road and was created by artist Shane Ha.All photography by Michael G Kenny.

Artist James Hayes puts the finishing touch to one of his pieces of work,James was the winner of The K-Fest Screaming Pope prize in 2021.

One of the many Angels that appeared in Killorglin over the weekend for K-Fest, This one was in the town square and carries a strong Ukrainian theme.

Tralee based photographer Julia Deady with a selection of her work on display in the craft fair at K-Fest 2023.

Fun in the sun: As temperatures hit the mid twenties on Saturday afternoon, The Sparrow Academy of Dance and Stage performed for the crowd in Library Place in Killorglin for K-Fest 2023.

The return of K-FEST over the June Bank Holiday weekend put the town of Killorglin firmly back on the map as the place to be for the summer bank holidays, with a full, jam-packed roster of events for all ages and all interests taking place throughout the weekend.

The annual event, which is aimed at celebrating emerging artists and musicians is now into its tenth year

Chairman Tim Clifford told The Kerryman this week that organisers are thrilled with the success of the weekend, which brought huge crowds to mid-Kerry.

“We’re delighted with how it went. We had a a lot of visitors and we had great enagement from locals and visitors alike as well from the artists who said that they loved it [the weekend] and that they love displaying their work here every year,” he said.

“Everything just went really well, be it the music, the dramas, the spoken word events, we had great audiences at everything,” he continued.

Some of the highlights of the four-day festival included pop up art galleries, live music, film screenings, craft fairs, kids markets and many many more.

Thoughts now inevitably turn to how they will top such success in year eleven which no doubt they will.