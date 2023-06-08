Photos show crowds enjoying a cracking time at K-Fest
Fergus DennehyKerryman
The return of K-FEST over the June Bank Holiday weekend put the town of Killorglin firmly back on the map as the place to be for the summer bank holidays, with a full, jam-packed roster of events for all ages and all interests taking place throughout the weekend.
The annual event, which is aimed at celebrating emerging artists and musicians is now into its tenth year
Chairman Tim Clifford told The Kerryman this week that organisers are thrilled with the success of the weekend, which brought huge crowds to mid-Kerry.
“We’re delighted with how it went. We had a a lot of visitors and we had great enagement from locals and visitors alike as well from the artists who said that they loved it [the weekend] and that they love displaying their work here every year,” he said.
“Everything just went really well, be it the music, the dramas, the spoken word events, we had great audiences at everything,” he continued.
Some of the highlights of the four-day festival included pop up art galleries, live music, film screenings, craft fairs, kids markets and many many more.
Thoughts now inevitably turn to how they will top such success in year eleven which no doubt they will.