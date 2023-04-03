Photos show budding young actors shining on Siamsa Tíre stage for ‘Frozen Jr’ show

Click the pic below for more photos!

Liam Carroll and Nathan Horan pictured in costume last Friday night as they ready to take to the stage for the production of 'Frozen Jr' in Siamsa Tíre.

Abby Morrissey, Adriama Araiza and Kayle Kirwin pictured in costume for last Friday night's production of 'Frozen Jr' in Siamsa Tíre. All photos by Domnick Walsh.

Tralee’s Siamsa Tíre was packed to the rafters last Friday night as crowds flocked to watch the final showing of the acclaimed ‘Frozen Jr’ which was presented by Shannon Star Entertainment Ltd in association with Bryan Carr School of Performing Arts – and they were certainly not disappointed as the cast gave another stellar showing.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical – which is itself based on the blockbuster Disney movie – Bryan and his team successfully brought Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage right here in Tralee and speaking to The Kerryman on Monday after a few well earned days of rest, he said that he was thrilled with how everything had gone.

The show featured favourite Frozen songs such as ‘Love Is an Open Door’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’, and ‘Let It Go’ and more during the one-hour production.

"We were very proud of them [the kids]. We’ve been doing licensed musicals for a number of years now but I think, we were probably one of the first stage schools in all of Ireland to present ‘Frozen Jr’ so we’re delighted with how it turned out,” he said.

The young cast had spent months getting ready for the show and they certainly didn’t disappoint audiences over the three night run, finishing with a flourish and ensuring that the many late nights and weekends rehearsing had all paid off.

"We started working on this on December 21 with auditions and we’ve been working on it all the way through and everyone has worked really, really hard on it. We were delighted that there was such great crowds who came to see it and that the show was so well received,” he continued.

"It had been a long run for the kids what with extra rehearsals on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and rehearsals over the holidays so it was a long run but it all paid off thankfully," Bryan finished.