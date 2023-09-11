Photos of a special Kerry sunrise as over 180 women ‘Dip in the Nip’ to help cancer charities

Dip in the Nip 2023 saw Edel Green, Fiona McNamara, Catherine O'Carroll, Cathy Sadler, Fiona Mclaughlin and Bridge McCarthy take on the challenge for cancer charities.

Margo Barry, Eileen Moriarty, Marie Townsend, Carol Hanley, Helena Shanahan and Niamh O'Callaghan who took part in the Dip in the Nip 2023.

Sheila O'Sullivan and Siobhan Cadigan who took part in the Dip in the Nip 2023 at a secret beach in Kerry.

Helen Madden, Rachel Geary, Linda O'Driscoll and Sarah Benner and Caroline Lyons who host their own podcast 'What a woman'. They shared the thoughts of participants on it.

Piper Leanne McCarthy who led the 'Dippers' to the sea for the annual Dip in the Nip.

Braving it all for cancer charities as 180 women took part in Kerry's Dip in the Nip.

Spela Cvar, Janice Tucker, Leza O'Donoghue and Niamh O'Callaghan who took part in the Dip in the Nip 2023.

Once again, it was a momentous and special occasion for the women of Kerry who bravely bared it all in the name of charity.

On Saturday morning last, September 9, over 180 women took part in the 2023 ‘Dip in the Nip’, and it was, again, hugely successful in raising funds for charity and, just as importantly, empowering the women who bravely took on the challenge.

The women gathered at dawn on a Kerry beach and were led by piper Leanne McCarthy to the water as the sun rose over the county. There was a great sense of fun and excitement among the participants, who came from near and far to take on the challenge. The funds raised from the event go to Recovery Haven and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Some of the participants had battled cancer and were joined by friends and family for the ‘Dip in the Nip’, while others have lost loved ones to cancer and wanted to remember them.

Rachael Geary from Tralee was one of those who lost her mother to cancer, when she was just two years old, and she shared her thoughts on a fabulous morning on a very special podcast, ‘What a Woman’, hosted by two Tralee friends, Sarah Benner and Caroline Lyons. She said it was a very special way to remember her, but the event also showed the strength of women and how they support each other.

Organisers John and Michaela Edwards of Wild Water Adventures were once again thrilled with the success of the event, which celebrated its third year, and thanked all the women who took part, and all the sponsors and volunteers.

“It was a really special event,” said Michaela.

"We had 184 women take part, and they all really enjoyed it. We are still counting the funds, but we are delighted to, once again, help two very important charities.”

She thanked all the sponsors, including Sam McCauley’s, who gave a very special hamper for the occasion.

Given the success of the event, it is now hoped it will continue to take place every year.