Photos from the Kerry Rose of Tralee Skellig community rose selection night

Kelsey gets a kiss from her mother Linda at the Skellig Rose Selection Night. Photo by Christy Riordan

Aoife Murphy (Skellig Holiday Homes) with her Mom and Dad at the Kerry Rose Skellig Coast selection. Photo by Christy Riordan

Kelsey McCarthy with her mother Linda and her grandparents John and Bridget Mahoney. Photo by Christy Riordan

On stage at the Skellig Rose selection night are all the Roses and their Escorts. Photo by Christy Riordan

Kelsey Lang McCarthy from Ballinskelligs has been announced as the first-ever Skellig Coast Community Rose following a hugely successful selection night in South Kerry in which 15 women vied for the title.

MC Ollie Turner had the crowd in the palm of his hand as he entertained the near-350-strong audience while interviewing the 15 roses and 12 rose escort entrants at Foilmore Community Centre on Friday night. There was huge joy when Kelsey was chosen as the winner, and she said the experience has been 'surreal’.

“My whole body was shaking when I won. I couldn't believe it,” she said.

"It has been a wild weekend with so many people visiting, and I got so many flowers.”

Kelsey will hold the title of Skellig Coast Community Rose for the year ahead and will attend events around the Skellig Coast. She will go forward, with the support of her community, to the Kerry Rose Selection, which takes place in the Killarney Heights Hotel in Killarney on Sunday, May 14.

She will join other community roses including Niamh De Jong, the Sneem Community Rose; and the Listowel Community Rose, who will be selected this Friday night at the Listowel Arms Hotel. They will all have the opportunity to mix and mingle at a number of social events in the lead up to the Kerry Rose Selection, including the Kerry Rose Tour.

Kelsey is no stranger to the stage and is looking forward to the Kerry selection night. She has sung for President Michael D Higgins and narrated the award-winning Kerry film 'The Uncountable Laughter of the Sea', directed by Patrick Brendan O'Neill.

Kelsey hopes to finish her studies and do some travelling before setting up her own practice in podiatry.

The audience voted on the night to select the winning rose escort, who turned out to be a very happy Alan Smith from Ballinskelligs. Alan was one of 12 young men hoping to win.

Alan will be Kelsey's Rose Escort at the Kerry Rose event and will be guaranteed an interview for Rose Escort boot camp, and he’ll have the chance of becoming an official Rose Escort for the International Festival in August.

The 2023 Skellig Coast Community Rose Selection was the first of its kind and it is hoped that it will be an annual event going forward. It was a huge success and congratulations is due to the team that made it all happen, said Rose of Tralee festival organisers. The team included Richard O'Connell from the Cahersiveen Community Alliance; Oonagh Walsh from the Skellig Coast Tourism Network; Maureen O'Donnell from the Foilmore Community Centre; Denis Daly from the Skellig Stars Special Olympics Club; local resident and 1998 Kerry Rose Hazel Griffin O'Sullivan; and Suzan O'Gara of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

This year's selection served as a fundraiser for the Skellig Stars Special Olympics Club, with all profits going towards the development of an eight-lane running track.