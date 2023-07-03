Photos from Ring of Kerry 2023 – tales, tea and tears on another successful 175-kilometre cycle

Cyclists tackle the first hill on The Ring of Kerry Cycle in Killorglin early on Saturday morning.Photo by Michael G Kenny

No turning back, except for the camera a cyclist keen to capture the moment in Killorglin on Saturday morning on The Ring of Kerry Cycle.Photo by Michael G Kenny

A group of cyclists round the corner on The N70 Ring of Kerry road on The Ring of Kerry Cycle on Saturday morning.Photo by Michael G Kenny

Supporing cyclists on the Ring of Kerry. Front left to right Maura Cronin, Padraig Cronin and Aine Cronin Back Left to Right: Fr. Gerard Finnucane, Danielle Koehler, Mary O' Sullivan, Donal O' Sullivan, Shelia O'Sullivan, Pat Cronin and Marie Cronin.Photo by Christy Riordan.

Sliabh Luchra Cycling Club in Waterville during the Ring of Kerry. Left to right: Linda Dennehy, Marie O'Connor, Karl O'Connell and Michelle Whelan. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Hero photo...Nora Hallissey, left, John Scannell and Annmarie Corkery in Sneem, taking a photo with the legendary Kerry Footballer John Egan, for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Hero photo...Jack McDermot, Darragh Rice, Killian Marsh and Barry McGuire, in Sneem, taking a photo with the legendary Kerry Footballer John Egan, for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Anto Cronin, meeting John Johnson and his pet goat 'Puck' in Sneem, while cycling the 175km for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle on his Penny Farthing in aid of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Stop off in Sneem, Kevin Dore and Pat Carey, taking a break in Sneem, for this years Annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

l-r: Claire Hickey, Shane Foley, Brendan Mulhern and Suzanne Scully from Killarney at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Angela O'Connor from Caherdaniel with Colum Kelliher from Kilgarvan at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kieran Murphy from Killarney, Ivor Ferris from Milltown, Keilen McHugh from Killorglin pictured at the official start of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Pictured at the official start of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday, 1st of July. Photo by Tatyana McGough

John Falvey and Mike O'Leary from Beaufort pictured at the official start of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Mary Fitzgerald Chairperson of Comfort for Chemo (centre) pictured with Comfort for Chemo volunteers and Glencar Construction Ireland (Kerry) team at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michael Moloney with Rory, Fionn Fitzgerald, Kieran Brosnan, Paul Lynch, Eoin Brosnan, Andrew Kennelly from Killarney at the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Many wonder what makes the Ring of Kerry such a special event. But high on the list, without doubt, are the amazing tales that emerge each year from the epic event.

2023 was no exception: there was the couple who took time out to renew their wedding vows, the man who cycled it twice, and the man who completed the event on a penny farthing.

On top of all that were the personal stories of the thousands of cyclists who took on the challenge of cycling 175km for a charity close to their heart. Some did so while remembering loved ones.

There are few events, if any, that can match the Ring of Kerry, and for the first time in many many years, I got to be a part of it all.

My participation was for a worthy cause. Kate's Pedlars have raised in excess of €18,000 for Critical Emergency Medical Response, a charity linked to the Air Ambulance. Others chose their own worthy causes, be they Kerry Mountain Rescue, Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo or Valentia Community Hospital, to name just some beneficiaries.

Since its inception back in 1982, close to €18million has been raised, with last year’s event alone raising €934,000.

Our cycle was in memory of Catriona (Kate) O'Sullivan, who passed away suddenly on April 3, 2022, at her home in Derryleigh, Sneem.

Catriona's family received exceptional care and assistance from the Community Air Ambulance, and they, as a family, decided to raise money for them. The fundraiser was led by her husband, John O’Sullivan, and first cousin Sheena O'Sullivan, and the 31 cyclists taking to the road was testament to the amazing, loving and beautiful person she was.

The welcome home by the locality was another show of support and solidarity to the O’Sullivan family.

My role was just to get though it, with very limited training, but like thousands who took to the road last Saturday, we got there. In all, around 4,500 cyclists got on their bikes in Killarney and cycled the entire Ring of Kerry, 175km right through to Killorglin, Glenbeigh, Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem, Kenmare, Molls Gaps and back to Killarney.

The organisers expected dry weather, and the rain did ease off, but instead we were met with relentless wind that made it an extremely difficult challenge for many, including me.

I cursed and cursed the wind – especially between Killarney and Killorglin, and at the top of Coomachiste – but as I sailed on to to my final destination, in my case Sneem, I thanked God I had made it!