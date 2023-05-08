Part of West Kerry beehive hut found during recent archaeological dig

The circularity of the remains of the clochán (beehive hut) emerging from the lower slopes of Mount Eagle.

Work underway at the site, which overlooks the coastal promontory fort at Dunbeg, with Dingle Bay and Iveragh Peninsula in the background. Photos provided by Laurence Dunne.

Archaeological work has taken place on the land of Gabriel Kavanagh at Fán in West Kerry, in the form of a targeted excavation by Laurence Dunne Archaeology. The site in question is that of a destroyed clochán, Clochán Bóthar an Treasnaigh, the last known record of which dates from the late 1800s.

The project began with a week’s preliminary work, which has since been followed up with further work. A coherent section of the clochán was found during the first week, and The Kerryman understands that further uncovering took place during the follow-up week, and those involved are hopeful that what’s been uncovered during the project to this point will lead to further work at the site in the seasons ahead.

Mr Dunne explained to The Kerryman that Mr Kavanagh funded the work, which was carried out after the National Monuments Service issued a licence for the recent project to take place.

Mr Dunne has provided images from the site to The Kerryman. The site overlooks a coastal promontory fort at Dunbeg (An Dún Beag), and one of the images Mr Dunne provided shows the remains of the clochán emerging from the lower slopes of Mount Eagle (Sliabh an Iolair).

“That area of Slea Head is one of the densest archaeological areas not only in Kerry or Ireland but the Western Atlantic area,” Mr Dunne explained. “There are an awful lot of clocháns and stone forts in the area, and as you can imagine, it’s very stony ground…there are famine cottages on Gabriel’s land, and there’s a fully intact clochán behind one of the cottages.

“This area, this particular site has been sort of lost to us in a physical way since the late 19th Century. In fact, the last time we have a record of it was in 1899.”

The Kerryman also understands that the project hopes to recover missing boulders, previously recorded, which are thought to have crosses inscribed on them.