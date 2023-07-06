Over €40,000 is raised for East Kerry man seriously injured in Barraduff fall

A fund-raiser for a man seriously injured following a fall in Barraduff has already brought in more than €40,000.

Jerry O’Leary (53) fell near his home last month. He was taken to University Hospital Kerry and then airlifted to Dublin for major surgery. He is currently in a spinal unit and communicating through a voice box. He is on a ventilator, and his family expects he will continue to receive extensive care for the foreseeable future.

He fell while walking home after the driver bringing him home was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, later released without charge. The matter is being investigated by GSOC.

His brother, sisters, and mother have asked the public to donate to the idonate page to help Jerry; his wife, Bina; and two sons, Gearóid and Mikey, with the financial burden the incident has placed on the family.

“All the medical team including the amazing nurses are just second to none,” his sister, Kate, said in recent days.

“The support, concern, and love of Jerry shown by hundreds was amazing,” she added.

”…on behalf of us all we would greatly appreciate any help at all ye can give to support our brother, his wife and children through this very difficult time”.

The page can be accessed by clicking here.