Over 100 Kerry fire-fighters set for strike action

CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell is to receive notice that the county's retained fire-fighters have launched industrial action over pay and conditions.

Over 100 retained fighters across Kerry – many of whom work in the smaller stations such as Sneem, Kenmare and Killorglin – will begin industrial action from June 6, and this may increase to all-out strike later in June if the dispute over pay and conditions is not resolved.

A nationwide decision by retained firefighters to take industrial action was made today, Friday, May 19, and SIPTU will now inform the chief executives of all local authorities of this decision.

The campaign was decided on at SIPTU’s retained firefighter national committee today and comes following a ballot in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay, recruitment and staffing levels.

Kerry firefighters’ SIPTU shop steward and member of the fire-fighters national negotiating committee Damian Quigg said that this is not where fire-fighters want to be, but he feels they have been left with no option.

"This is not where we want to be, this is a last resort,” he said.

The decision follows a report from the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA), which took into account the view of fire-fighters across the country, and which raised issues around remuneration, recruitment and the work/life balance of those who work as part-time firefighters.

Currently they are on call 168 hours a week (all day every day) and only have 28 days’ holidays. It is difficult to get new recruits due to the low remuneration, and this has led to part-time fire-fighters being on call seven days a week.

Recommendations from the report by the LGMA – which falls under the remit of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage – included higher pay along with a week-on week-off system for part-time firefighters. Talks have not yet led to the implementation of these proposals, however.

"It is taxing for everyone that is in the job and it has come to a head,” Mr Quigg said. “The report clearly shows that, and changes were to be made to how the service is delivered. We went up to negotiate a deal and failed to do so. We have been told there is no money.”

Industrial action will begin on June 6 with a work-to-rule, which Mr Quigg says will include non participation in training and will escalate to rolling strikes from June 13. This would see work stoppages in 50 per cent of stations and a full strike on June 20 if the situation is not resolved.